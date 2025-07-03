"It is ridiculous... I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love how I look" - When Serena Williams clapped back at 'haters' over skin bleaching allegations

Serena Williams once issued a stern response to her critics after facing a harsh allegation about her appearance. The American made it clear that, contrary to unfounded beliefs, she had not taken any drastic measures to lighten her skin tone.

Williams constantly had to deal with intense scrutiny on her looks and physique during her playing career, with the former World No. 1 once condemning the criticism as a "big joke." The judgment of her appearance did not stop even after she retired, with drama erupting when the American shared a clip of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian at their daughter Olympia's school play in 2024.

Serena Williams showed off her and Ohanian's looks for the recital, since they had volunteered to take the stage during the event. The clip caused significant controversy as social media users accused the 23-time Grand Slam champion of bleaching her skin to make it look lighter.

While doing a tutorial for her makeup brand WYN Beauty during an Instagram live session, Williams called out the "haters" and emphatically stated that she did not bleach her skin. The American also said she was proud to be a "dark, Black woman" as she dismissed the "ridiculous" claims.

"Then I put just that neutral colour, that is actually my skin colour, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin. There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colours. Yes, I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous. Everyone’s like, 'Oh, she bleached her skin.' I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look," she said.

Serena Williams further clarified that she was wearing "stage makeup" for her daughter Olympia's play, as she and her husband Alexis Ohanian missed the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to star in her school's production of 'The Nutcracker.'

"I don't judge... I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one" - Serena Williams addresses other people's decision to bleach their skin

Serena Williams went on to say that, unlike those who had criticized her, she remained non-judgmental when it came to other people's decision to bleach their skin. The American also reiterated that she did not partake in the practice herself.

"And if people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do. But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?" Serena Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also been open about making an effort to ensure that her daughter displayed kindness when it came to other people's bodies. Williams shared that she encouraged Olympia to have positive thoughts about other people because "cattiness" would be bad for her mental health.

Serena Williams herself welcomed that her body was "not picture perfect" after she gave birth to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's second daughter Adira in August 2023.

