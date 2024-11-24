Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have indulged their daughter Olympia's passion for ballet by taking part in her production of 'The Nutcracker.' Ohanian joked about missing the star-studded Las Vegas Grand Prix in order to create an unforgettable memory for their daughter.

Both Williams and Ohanian have both been very supportive of Olympia's ballet journey, from frequently attending her recitals and applauding her progress to lavishing praise on the seven-year-old for her impressive poses.

The Reddit co-founder volunteered to take part in Olympia's recital last year as well, sharing glimpses of his rehearsals online. The 41-year-old recently also treated their daughter to adorable pancake art in the shape of a ballerina to celebrate her love for the dance form.

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on November 23, Alexis Ohanian took to social media and disclosed that, contrary to everyone's expectations of him enjoying the race live, he was in Florida to star in his daughter Olympia's ballet production of 'The Nutcracker.'

"Everyone texting me this weekend like "hey you're in Vegas for @F1 right?" And I'm like "nahhh I'm in a Florida production of The Nutcracker with THE @OlympiaOhanian!!"" Ohanian posted on X.

Ohanian revealed that he and Serena Williams were playing a married couple on stage, joking that they "stole the show." The 41-year-old also expressed his hope that the experience would become a "core memory" for Olympia.

"That time of year, the missus and I are husband and wife on stage as well for Nutcracker, Olympia's ballet. I don't want to say we steal the show but... No one's paying attention to me. Who am I kidding? Anyway, I hope you're enjoying the holiday season. Hopefully this is a core memory, Olympia," Ohanian said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are back in Florida after taking their daughters, Olympia and Adira, on a trip to New Orleans, where they revisited their wedding venue on the occasion of their seventh anniversary.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "Adira just had her first bite of gelato, we got it on camera and there was a core memory solidified there"

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently created a "core memory" for their younger daughter Adira as well. In a recent appearance on Lingo's 'Spike Sessions,' Ohanian disclosed that they had captured the one-year-old's reaction to trying gelato for the first time, humorously remarking that she had never tasted anything so good.

"Adira just had her first bite of gelato. We got it on camera and there was a core memory solidified there because she had never tasted anything that good in her life," he said.

The couple then discussed who was more likely to steal food off their daughters' plates, with Ohanian proudly claiming that he had taught their kids that he was entitled to 'Papa Tax' from a young age.

"Who’s more likely to eat food off of our kids' plates?" Serena Williams asked.

"It’s called the ‘Papa Tax’," Ohanian joked. "You don’t know about it, now you do. Papa pays for the food, he gets to snack as much as he wants. The job of the Papa is to provide and to snack off kids’ plates. We had learned that at an early age."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian also reminisced about their first date and engaged in a debate about who was the first to say, 'I love you,' with Ohanian playfully accusing the former World No. 1 of "lying" for refusing to own up to it.

