Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 9

The ninth day of main draw action at the Italian Open on Wednesday will feature two men's singles, two women's singles and as many men's doubles and women's doubles quarterfinals.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense as he eyes a seventh Rome title. The other last-eight clash in the men's draw will feature last year's semifinalist and fourth seed Casper Ruud, who will look to reach the semifinals at the Foro Italico for the third time.

In the women's singles, top seed Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense as she eyes her first claycourt WTA 1000 title of the season after getting thwarted in the Madrid final a fortnight ago. Twentieth seed Jelena Ostapenko will feature in the other quarterfinal.

Ostapenko will be on double duty, as she will return to court with her partner Lyudmyla Kichenok for the women's doubles quarterfinal. Top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will also be in action.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more about the ninth day of action at the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 9 at Italian Open

(as per local time, unless specified otherwise)

Center Court

Starting at 1 pm: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (7) Holger Rune

Not before 3 pm: (20) Jelena Ostapenko vs Paula Badosa

Not before 7 pm: (4) Casper Ruud vs (24) Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 8:30 pm: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (7) Elena Rybakina

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am: (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Followed by: (1) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs (6) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara

Followed by: (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs Alex de Minaur/Jason Kubler

Followed by: (2) Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko vs Marie Bouzkova/Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch all the live proceedings from Rome on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Grand Stand Arena will commence at 11 am local time. The first match on Center Court will start at 1 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 17, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada May 17, 2023 5:00 am ET UK May 17, 2023 10:00 am BST India May 17, 2023 2:30 pm IST

