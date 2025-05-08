Italian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs (20) Donna Vekic

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $6,831,315

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs Donna Vekic preview

Andreescu at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu will take on the 20th seed Donna Vekic in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. While the former defeated Federica Urgesi 6-0, 6-3 in the opening round, the latter received a bye as a result of her seeding.

Ad

Trending

Andreescu's 2025 season started as she had to spend the initial part dealing with injuries, and she also underwent surgery for appendicitis in February. The Canadian kicked off her season at the Open de Rouen, where she was ousted in the opening round in a three-set thriller against Suzan Lamens. She then entered the Madrid Open, where she clinched an impressive win against McCartney Kessler.

However, her campaign ended in the second round against Elena Rybakina in straight sets. Andreescu then competed at the WTA 125K in Lleida to gain some momentum on clay, but faced a poor defeat to Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vekic has struggled to get going this year. She had a poor start to the year, with an opening round exit at the Adelaide International, following which she had the best campaign of her season at the Australian Open, a fourth round finish. The Croat faced three consecutive opening-round defeats but then scored a big win over Emma Navarro in Indian Wells, where she made it to the third round.

Ad

Vekic faced two consecutive opening-round defeats in Miami and Stuttgart, where she kicked off her European clay swing. However, she then clinched a third-round run at the Madrid Open, where she clinched another win over Emma Navarro, but was ousted by Madison Keys.

Bianca Andreescu vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the women, with Vekic leading the rivalry 1-0. Their sole meeting came in the second round of the Paris Olympics, where the Croat won 6-3, 6-4.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu vs Donna Vekic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu +110 Donna Vekic -140

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Bianca Andreescu vs Donna Vekic prediciton

Donna Vekic at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Andreescu is steadily trying to find her high-quality tennis and while this may seem like her best chance to find her chance to get a huge belt under her belt, even an out-of-form Vekic has proven that she can still manage to clinch huge results on clay, as seen from her win against Navarro in Madrid.

Ad

The Canadian will come out guns blazing after gaining significant confidence from her opening round win, but the Croat should eventually be able to nullify her game, relying on her tremendous ability to earn points from her service games.

Pick: Donna Vekic in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More