  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Madrid Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:43 GMT
Casper Ruud and Sebastian Korda to meet on ATP Tour for the first time in Madrid | Image Source: Getty
Casper Ruud and Sebastian Korda to meet on ATP Tour for the first time in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Casper Ruud vs (23) Sebastian Korda

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda preview

Casper Ruud hits a serve at the Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Casper Ruud hits a serve at the Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

2021 semifinalist Casper Ruud will face 23rd seed Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Sunday (April 27).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Ruud has compiled a respectable 16-6 win/loss record on the ATP Tour in 2025, he has failed to make a dent in the field during this year's European claycourt swing. The Norwegian exited in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, respectively, which led to him falling outside the men's top 10 for the first time since 2021.

That said, the former World No. 2 has given a good account of himself in Madrid so far. Having received a first-round Bye at Caja Magica, he defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4 to move into the third round of the 1000-level event. His next opponent will be Korda, who lost two of his last three matches on clay.

Ad

The World No. 24 American also received a bye into the second round of the Madrid Open, where he needed one hour and 42 minutes to outlast Argentine teen Federico Cina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. The 24-year-old will be eager to record his career-best result at the tournament by reaching the Round of 16 for the first time in four appearances.

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Ruud and Korda have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Casper Ruud
Sebastian Korda
Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda hits a forehand at the Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Sebastian Korda hits a forehand at the Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Ruud has struggled to penetrate the court with his forehand lately, which is a big sign of worry considering it is his biggest weapon. The 26-year-old's serve and backhand have also been underwhelming, meaning Korda has considerable chances of springing an upset over his higher-ranked opponent

Ad

The 23rd seed, on his part, has yet to make his mark on the dirt this season. That said, the American enjoyed a good campaign at the Miami Open in March as he reached the quarterfinals against all odds. Provided he can overpower Ruud and not let his movement be exposed, the 6'5 big-hitter is likely to go through to the fourth round in Madrid.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications