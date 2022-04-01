Miami Open 2022 final: Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka.

Date: 2 April 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open.

Round: Final.

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Miami Open.

Newly crowned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka for the 2022 Miami Open title on Saturday.

Swiatek continues to remain unstoppable and is hands down the best player on the tour this year.

She started the year by making consecutive semifinals at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. Swiatek then suffered her only loss of the year in Dubai, going down to former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

She bounced back strongly by winning two WTA 1000 tournaments in succession, the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open.

Swiatek's string of good results made her the prime contender to challenge Ashleigh Barty for the World No. 1 ranking. However, following the Australian's surprise retirement, all the 20-year old had to do was in a solitary match in Miami to ascend to the top spot.

Swiatek did so by defeating Viktorija Golubic. She then scored wins over Madison Brengle, Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula to reach her third straight WTA 1000 final this year.

The 20-year-old is currently on a 16-match winning streak and has a shot at completing the coveted "sunshine double." It is a feat achieved by only three women so far: Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

wta @WTA







#MiamiOpen Naomi is @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open! Naomi is 🔙‼️🇯🇵 @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/vaV9gWltTS

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

After ending her 2021 season early, Naomi Osaka made her return to the fold at the Melbourne Summer Set earlier this year. She made it to the semifinals of the tournament, but withdrew prior to her last-four match due to an injury.

Osaka was the defending champion at the Australian Open, but was knocked out in the third round by Amanda Anisimova. After a brief break, the former World No. 1 returned to action at the Indian Wells Open.

She defeated 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens but lost in the second round to Veronika Kudermetova. The match was marred by a heckler's rude comment to the Japanese that reduced her to tears.

Osaka is back to her best at the Miami Open. She defeated Astra Sharma and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first two rounds. A walkover from Karolina Muchova saw her advance to the fourth round, where she defeated Alison Riske.

Osaka defeated 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals. She was up against Belinda Bencic, who had won their last three encounters, in the semifinals. After losing the first set, it appeared as if the four-time Grand Slam champion would fail against the Swiss yet again. But she staged an excellent comeback to seal the win in three sets.

wta @WTA







#MiamiOpen Naomi is @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open! Naomi is 🔙‼️🇯🇵 @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/vaV9gWltTS

Osaka has now advanced to her first final since winning the 2021 Australian Open and will be aiming to win her eighth career title.

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Naomi Osaka leads Iga Swiatek 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter in straight sets at the 2019 Canadian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Swiatek has been in red-hot form, but she faces a resurgent Osaka in the final. With both playing at a high level at the moment, a match between these two Grand Slam champions is bound to be a treat for fans everywhere.

Osaka has been serving quite well so far. She's already a better server compared to Swiatek, and her current form will only benefit her even more. The Japanese hit 13 aces in her quarterfinal match against Collins and bettered that performance by recording 18 in her semifinal bout.

However, the conditions could negate some of that advantage. It was rather windy during her semifinal match against Bencic, and Osaka appeared a little tentative in the first set, which she lost. A similar slow start against Swiatek, who has been firing on all cylinders, could prove to be costly.

The Pole's court coverage is much better than Osaka's and if she can get her opponent moving around, she could gain the upper hand in the rallies.

However, playing so many matches over the last few weeks seems to be catching up to Swiatek. She appeared a little tired towards the end of her semifinal match and fatigue could impede her in the final as well.

This match-up is truly worthy of a final. Both players are great champions, but in the end, it's hard to discount Swiatek's current form.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra