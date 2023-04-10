Monte-Carlo 2023: Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Ruud has found success on clay this season.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud opens his Monte-Carlo campaign against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday.

The World No. 5 is 9-6 on the season after winning his first title of 2023 in Estoril last week. Before that run at the ATP 250 event, Ruud hadn't won successive matches at five previous tournaments this season.

Since reaching the Roland Garros, US Open and Nitto ATP Finals finals last year, the 24-year-old has had an underwhelming campaign, not progressing beyond the Round of 16 before his title run in Estoril. Ruud has a 5-3 record in Monte-Carlo, reaching the last four in 2021 and the third round last year.

Meanwhile, the 31st-ranked Van de Zandschulp improved to 10-8 in 2023 after beating qualifier Marton Fucsovics in his opener. The 27-year-old was coming off an opening-round exit in Marrakech last week.

Earlier, Van de Zandschulp reached the Pune semifinals and Dubai quarterfinals. He lost in the opening round at Indian Wells but made the fourth round in Miami. The Dutchman lost to Sebastian Korda on his Monte-Carlo main draw debut last year and is now off the mark at the tournament.

Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Van de Zandschulp has won three of his four previous meetings with Ruud, including the pair's last clash in the Miami third round this year, which the Dutchman won in three sets.

The pair are 1-1 on clay, with Van de Zandschulp winning the 2022 Munich quarterfinals before losing in the second round in Rome that year. Their first clash was in the second round of the 2021 US Open, which Ruud lost in four sets.

Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Van de Zandschulp is off the mark in Monte-Carlo.

Both Ruud and Van de Zandschulp have similar game styles, as they look to dominate opponents from the back of the court.

However, Ruud is the better of the two players, especially on clay, and tends to play his best tennis on the surface. Having reached the Roland Garros final last year, the Norwegian is back to winning ways on clay by triumphing in Estoril.

Armed with a powerful baseline game and good movement, Ruud is a formidable proposition on clay. Van de Zandschulp, who is more at home on hardcourts, has had success against the Norwegian on clay, but Ruud is expected to prevail.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets

