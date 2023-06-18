"37 feels like heaven" - Novak Djokovic celebrates his wife Jelena's birthday

Novak Djokovic extended his heartfelt wishes to his wife Jelena, who celebrated her 37th birthday on June 17.

Djokovic won the 2023 French Open final by defeating Casper Ruud in three hours and 13 minutes. The win marked a significant milestone for the World No. 1, as he secured his 23rd Major title, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record for the most Grand Slams won by any man in the Open Era.

Following his victory at Roland Garros, the Serb and his wife, Jelena, were spotted at a Portuguese airport, en route to Sao Miguel Island.

Novak Djokovic took to social media to share a couple of pictures of himself and his wife Jelena, celebrating her birthday on the picturesque island.

"37 feels like heaven 😉 😘 😍 ❤️," the Serb captioned his Instagram post.

"Exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season" - Novak Djokovic glad to win first two Grand Slams of 2023

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Following his victory against Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on how much the title truly meant to him.

He expressed his overwhelming sense of pride upon winning the Roland Garros title. He stated that from the outset of the season, his primary objective was to secure as many Grand Slam victories as possible.

With two out of two Grand Slams under his belt (the Australian Open and the French Open), the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn't be happier with his performance.

"Well I feel very proud, also tired. I need some recovery time. But it has been an amazing couple of weeks for me here in Paris, and also the first two Slams won this season," he said. "So it’s exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season, to try to win as many Grand Slams as possible, and I've won two out of two, so the things cannot go better."

The 36-year-old was extremely satisfied with his victory at Roland Garros, citing the historical challenges he had faced on the courts of Paris. Djokovic remarked that he considered winning the French Open title to be a sweeter triumph than any of his other Grand Slam victories.

"Because Roland Garros, out of four Grand Slams, was always the most difficult for me to win. So that’s why it makes it even sweeter. Having history on the line in a match like that yesterday with all the people in the stands," the Serb said.

