"A little too easy but ended up being a fun family build" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian assembles Lego dollhouse with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently shared a glimpse into his fun Lego-building activity with their daughter Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian frequently share their cherished moments with their daughter Olympia on social media. Ohanian, in particular, takes an active interest in the five-year-old's extracurricular activities, routinely posting himself taking part in a range of hobbies with Olympia, such as drawing together, bonding over video games, enjoying rounds of golf, and going fishing together.

On Saturday, August 5, Ohanian shared an image of him overseeing Olympia building the 498-piece "Gabby's Dollhouse" Lego set. The 40-year-old shared that while the kit had been quite easy to assemble, they enjoyed it as a fun family activity.

"This kit was a little too easy but ended up being a fun (fast) family build," he posted on his Instagram story.

Ohanian also shared that while Olympia found more enjoyment in playing with the finished product, he, as a child, had always been more excited about the building process itself.

"Jr gets way more joy from playing with the build - as a kid, I was always more hyped by the build," he added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Later, Ohanian indulged in some lego-building of his own as he geared up for an early wake-up call to watch the U.S. Women's National Team (USNWT) take on Sweden in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

"Getting ready to wake up early to cheer for @uswnt by watching @weareangelcity and making legos," he posted on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revisits American's pregnancy journey with daughter Olympia ahead of the birth of their second child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the Royal Wedding.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, on September 1, 2017. This year in May, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Ohanian recently took to social media and shared a heartwarming video detailing the 23-time Grand Slam champion's pregnancy journey with Olympia. He opened up about how Olympia champed his life and eagerly expressed his excitement for their second child's arrival into the family.

"6lb 13.5oz — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. changed my life. You don't know what kind of dad you're gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time. Can't wait for you to join the family, Jellybean. We made this video for Olympia; you already got a drone show, but stay tuned...," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian pic.twitter.com/2PSjhk1emh 6lb 13.5oz — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. changed my life. You don't know what kind of dad you're gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time. Can't wait for you to join the family, Jellybean. We made this video for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On Monday, July 31, Williams and Ohanian revealed that they were expecting another baby girl, documenting their reactions to the gender reveal in a heartwarming video posted to the former World No. 1's YouTube channel.

