"A lot will be told, when I am no longer seeing these people" - Novak Djokovic teases plans for post-retirement autobiography

Novak Djokovic has teased his plans for his upcoming literary projects, playfully dropping hints about one of them being a tell-all autobiography.

Currently competing at the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic commenced his title defense against Dino Prizmic. The Serb secured a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 18-year-old to advance to the second round of the Major.

Following his win, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was questioned about his on-court reactions during the match and the possibility of them being addressed in a future biography. In response, the World No. 1 announced that an autobiography was on the horizon.

However, Djokovic also disclosed that, before the autobiography, he will release another book, which will serve as an extension of his previous work 'Serve to Win.' He divulged that the book would delve into topics like nutrition, training and the technical aspects of the sport.

"It will be, an autobiography will come. However, before the autobiography, there will be another book that I have already started writing independently, but I will probably look help with all that. It should be a continuation of the book 'Serve for Victory', it will be about nutrition, recovery, training, so more technical in nature," he said (via Serbian publication Telegraf.rs).

Djokovic then teased his plans for an autobiography that would likely be published after his retirement. He emphasized the importance of avoiding any hastiness in its creation due to the abundance of experiences he wanted to share.

The 36-year-old also joked that the memoir would cover a lot of candid details, as he would no longer be in regular contact with his fellow players.

"And the autobiography will come one day, most likely when I finish my career. It will be done, I don't want to rush it because there is so much to say. A lot will be told, when I am no longer seeing these people - ha ha, just kidding of course!," he added.

Novak Djokovic to take on Alexei Popyrin in Australian Open 2R

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the Australian Open. The Serb emerged victorious in their sole previous tour-level encounter, defeating Popyrin in straight sets at the 2019 Japan Open.

Popyrin shared his thoughts on the upcoming encounter after his straight-sets victory over Marc Polmans. The Australian disclosed his intention to study the World No. 1's game before the clash, emphasizing that he didn't consider Djokovic any different from any other opponent.

"[I’ll do my homework] like I always do before matches. Going to play against [Novak Djokovic] is nothing different than going to play against anybody else on tour. For me it's the same preparation; it's the same mentality," Popyrin said in his post-match press conference.

Popyrin also highlighted the importance of entering the clash with confidence and a strong belief in his ability to defeat the World No. 1.

"For me I need to have that confidence going in and the belief that I can win the match and that he is just the World No. 1, and he is just another player for me on the opposite side of the net. I need to focus what I have to do on the court," he added.

