Novak Djokovic-led PTPA received high praise from tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann for their efforts that led to ATP's financial security programme for players, Baseline, on Tuesday, August 22.

The programme is the first of its kind in ATP's history and one of its key components is guaranteed base earnings, which assures top 250-ranked singles players of a minimum income level each season.

Rachel Stuhlmann took to Twitter to respond to the ATP's post, announcing the programme. She noted how the initiative to provide a minimum wage to lower-ranked players was similar to the one started by the PGA Tour in golf last year.

Stuhlmann added that while she wished that the maximum base payout of $300,000 in tennis would have mirrored the $500,000 one in golf, it was an encouraging start.

"Professional golf has forced professional tennis to consider and make some serious and impactful changes. It’s going to be an interesting few years coming up in pro tennis. Really happy to see this. Just wish it was $500K tour minimum but this is a start," she wrote.

Rachel Stuhlmann also shared the news on Instagram. She posted a screenshot of her Twitter post and a picture of a jersey in support of the PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic that pushed for the programme with the ATP.

The jersey had 'players' emblazoned in front and the PTPA logo on it's sleeve.

"It's about time professional tennis players have a voice.And clarity/ transparency on important things. For the players, by the players @ptpa players," Stuhlmann wrote.

The announcement also drew positive responses from others, including PTPA's Executive Director Ahmad Nassar.

Billionaire investor credits Novak Djokovic led PTPA as ATP announces minimum-wage policy

Novak Djokovic interacts with the media at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Billionaire Bill Ackman is a major investor in the PTPA founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020. He backed the players' organization for their efforts to bring about the financial security programme for players, Baseline, by the ATP.

While there has been no mention of the PTPA's involvement by the ATP through any of their official channels, social media is abuzz with tennis fans crediting PTPA's lobbying for bringing the initiative out in light.

Bill Ackman took to Twitter to share his thoughts on PTPA's efforts and wrote:

"It is amazing what competition from the @ptpaplayers can accomplish for all of the players. Tennis professionals have been unfairly treated for decades. It is just beginning to change thanks to leadership from the PTPA."

Apart from minimum-wage, the programme also includes Injury Protection to provide financial security to players recovering from injury and a Newcomer Investment, that boosts upcoming players on the their pro tennis journey.

