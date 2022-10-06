Create

"Absolute annihilation, talk about being on a different planet" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's opening round win at 2022 Astana Open

Novak Djokovic began his Astana Open campaign on Tuesday with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Daulet National Tennis Center in Nur-Sultan. The Serbian will next face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16.

This year, Djokovic is the only player to have triumphed in ATP competitions played on all three surfaces - clay, grass and hardcourts.

Simply flawless 💥🇷🇸 @DjokerNole cruises into the second round in Astana with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Garin!@ktf_kz | #AstanaOpen https://t.co/mgiuH6knor

The former World No. 1's win thrilled fans incredibly, and many expressed their excitement on social media. One user stated it was the kind of performance where fans just have to "laugh" at the "impossibility" of the level he takes to sports.

Another fan congratulated the Serb and called it a "magnificent performance."

As per another fan, the match was a complete "annihilation."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Wonderful to watch Novak's brilliant shot-making in the match! 😊👟🎾 Idemo, champion! 💪 #Djokovic twitter.com/atptour/status…
As perfectly set up as that point was, what's more perfect is his choice of outfit twitter.com/atptour/status…
Freaking Crazy winner. twitter.com/atptour/status…
Simply the best #Djokovic #GOAT twitter.com/atptour/status…
This match was too short ! I didn't get enough of him🔥 twitter.com/atptour/status…
Thanks for the quickie Novak, might actually get some sleep tonight! 🐐👑🔥💪 twitter.com/atptour/status…
The best.Bravo Novak 👏👏👏 twitter.com/atptour/status…
A gentle reminder of his greatness! twitter.com/atptour/status…
and THAT'S THE REAL NO.1 and 🐐 right there! twitter.com/atptour/status…
Novak's on Fire the ATP are terrifiedNovak's on Fire the ATP are terrifiedNA NA NANNA NA NA! 🔥A simply sensational performance by @DjokerNole beating this years Wimbledon quarter finalist Garin 6-1, 6-1 at the @ktf_kz #Djokovic #AstanaOpen twitter.com/atptour/status…
@atptour @DjokerNole @ktf_kz Can't imagine anyone else being #1 if he was allowed to compete for 8000 points (2 GS, 4 MS), hopefully things loosen up next year and we see a legitimate ranking battle.
@atptour @DjokerNole @ktf_kz Marvelous to watch. Absolute perfection.

"It’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer's retirement

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2020 Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2020 Australian Open.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, made his retirement from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. On September 23, he teamed up with longtime adversary Rafael Nadal to compete in a doubles match, which served as his farewell encounter.

With the Swiss maestro calling time on his career, Novak Djokovic joined a bevy of well-known figures in paying tribute to his longtime adversary. The Serb took to Instagram and wrote:

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London. @rogerfederer."

