"Added one color and they think they did something," "So ugly" - Iga Swiatek's US Open 2023 outfit by Roger Federer-backed On disappoints tennis fans

Iga Swiatek's outfit for the 2023 US Open, designed by her apparel sponsor On, which is backed by Roger Federer, sparked disappointed reactions from tennis fans.

On Wednesday, August 23, Swiatek and Ben Shelton were joined by Federer, an On shareholder, at the Fort Greene Park tennis courts in Brooklyn for an event organized by the Swiss brand. During the event, the trio engaged in tennis activities with students from the Kings County Tennis League.

The occasion also marked the unveiling of Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton's outfits for the US Open.

Swiatek, who is gearing up for her title defense in New York, showcased a striking white, blue and black kit, with complementary white shoes and cap. Shelton donned a similar kit with a white, pink and black design, coordinated with black shoes.

Several fans on X expressed their disappointment with the World No. 1's kit. They highlighted that her outfits have remained largely unchanged since she began her partnership with On in March, with the only noticeable change being the color.

"They’re just as bad as ASICS because how you gonna sign the current it girl and have her in one kit (just different colors) for the whole year," a fan tweeted.

"Added one color on the same outfit and they think they did something IJBOL," another fan chimed.

One user was not impressed with the color transitions in the outfits worn by Swiatek and Shelton.

"Jesus Christ, this colour transition s**t is so ugly" the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"There is a lot more expected and more pressure" - John McEnroe discusses Iga Swiatek's chances at US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek won the 2022 US Open

In an interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe broke down Iga Swiatek's chances of a successful title defense at the 2023 US Open. The American asserted that the defending champion will face heightened pressure to sustain her dominance as the World No. 1 during her campaign in New York.

"She did an incredible job for a while and then she proved she could win on hard court surfaces. Now obviously there is a lot more expected and more pressure. For the most part she's done a great job. The fact that she is No. 1 obviously with other players it would be a huge win to beat her," McEnroe said.

The Pole suffered defeats to Jessica Pegula in Montreal and Coco Gauff in Cincinnati in the build-up to the Grand Slam. McEnroe believes the American duo could pose a tough challenge for Swiatek at the US Open as well.

"People in the America are hoping that players like Pegula, very consistent, and Gauff, she's got incredible upside, that was the first time that she had even won a set off her in eight or nine times," he added.

McEnroe also pointed to Aryna Sabalenka as a potential contender for the title. He stated that both the Belarusian and Iga Swiatek will face immense pressure at the Major due to the coveted World No. 1 ranking being on the line.

"Sabalenka came through and won her first major [2023 Australian Open] so she's more confident than ever," he said.

"Both players will feel that pressure to finish that tournament and year as No. 1 so this tournament could determine the No.1 ranking which is exciting for the sport."

