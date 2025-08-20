Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert has been facing heat since raising questions about Iga Swiatek's match schedule at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Gilbert's interaction with the World No. 2's alleged harasser sparked another wave of criticism, prompting a blunt response from the American.

Ad

Gilbert recently faced pushback from tennis fans and Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci after making an observation about Swiatek consistently playing the opening match of the day at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati. However, the American only shared a nonchalant response to the drama.

Amid the controversy, a user (@bez_klakierow) on X harshly called out the six-time Grand Slam champion's fans for "trashing" Brad Gilbert as well as players like Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins. The American showed his appreciation for the support with a brief reaction.

Ad

Trending

"Coming soon the episode of my podcast about the CEO of swiatkary cult @Strzewa91. Those @iga_swiatek fans are trashing everyone from players like @MagdaLinette racist comments about @CocoGauff not to mention all the hate towards my favorite Danielle Collins. Of course they also trash people like @bgtennisnation @LDavenport76 @CoCoVandey among others," the user posted.

Ad

#czasnatenis bez klakierów @bez_klakierow Coming soon the episode of my podcast about the CEO of swiatkary cult @Strzewa91. Those @iga_swiatek fans are trashing everyone from players like @MagdaLinette racist comments about @CocoGauff not to mention all the hate towards my favorite Danielle Collins. Of course they also trash people like @bgtennisnation @LDavenport76 @CoCoVandey among others.

Ad

However, Iga Swiatek's fans were incensed over Brad Gilbert's interaction with the user, alleged to be the "aggressive and taunting" man who harrassed Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open earlier this year. The man reportedly shouted insults about the World No. 2's mother during her practice session before being reported to the tournament authorities.

As such, Gilbert was criticized for interacting with the user in question, with one fan calling him for the "unacceptable" move. The American issued a blunt response to the backlash, arguing that the situation had gotten "out of hand" and asking to be left alone.

Ad

"@bgtennisnation you should be ashamed for engaging with the person who harassed Iga Świątek in Miami. Supporting or acknowledging such behavior is unacceptable. This is the lowest of the low," the user posted.

"I don’t know her and leave me alone," Gilbert responded.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation i don’t know her and leave me alone

Ad

"Seriously this so out of hand 🤚," he wrote.

This is not the first time Brad Gilbert has landed in hot water for his comments about Iga Swiatek. He previously also copped criticism for his take on the Pole's Wimbledon triumph.

Iga Swiatek's team member lashed out at Brad Gilbert after his controversial remarks on Pole's Wimbledon triumph

Iga Swiatek with the Wimbledon trophy - Source: Getty

Following Iga Swiatek's triumph at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert pointed out that the Pole did not face any top 10 player en route to the title and highlighted how rare it was for such a feat to occur.

Ad

"Crazy 🤪 Iga Pop tourney stat,the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon Samsonova at 19 AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player," Gilbert posted.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation crazy 🤪 Iga Pop tourney stat,the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon Samsonova at 19 AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player @tennistweetscom @SharkoTennis

Ad

Swiatek's physiotherapist Maciej Ryszczuk did not take kindly to Gilbert's "low" blow as he issued a strongly worded response.

"@bgtennisnation it's so low that even you can feel the bottom. Do your research better. Winning ugly doesn't mean commenting ugly," Ryszczuk responded.

Maciej Ryszczuk @MRyszczuk @bgtennisnation it's so low that even you can feel the bottom. Do your research better. Winning ugly doesn't mean commenting ugly

Brad Gilbert also faced sharp criticism from tennis fans, who accused him of "belittling" Iga Swiatek's achievement and argued that the World No. 2 couldn't be blamed for other top players crashing out early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More