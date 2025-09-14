  • home icon
After moving out of Serbia, Novak Djokovic makes special Davis Cup visit watching new home country's No. 1 star in action

After moving out of $11 million-worth house &amp; Serbia, Novak Djokovic makes Davis Cup appearance (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic made a special visit on Sunday at the Davis Cup, where he got to watch the No. 1 player of his new home country in action. Earlier this year, the World No. 4 moved out of Serbia and settled in Athens, Greece.

Djokovic, still representing Serbia on the international stage, made the unexpected decision to shift his family out of the country, also leaving behind a massive property worth upwards of $11 million in Marbella. As reported by media in Greece, they have already found schools for their children Stefan and Tara to attend in their new home city.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion last played at the US Open, where he lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. With the Davis Cup immediately afterwards, the Serb opted out of action, and did not take part in the country's 3-0 win over Turkey in the World Group 1 clash.

However, he was spotted in Athens over the weekend, supporting Greek No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas in his battle against Brazil's Joao Fonseca. Tsitsipas also played in the first singles clash, beating Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets. With Djokovic watching, however, Tsitsipas could not manage a win, losing in a tight three-setter.

With the win, Brazil won the tie 3-1, and now have a chance to return to the Davis Cup Finals in 2026 -- just like Serbia.

