After winning $206,000 prize money at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu set to lose nearly half of it, like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at French Open

British tennis player Emma Raducanu is set to lose a handsome portion of her 2025 Wimbledon prize money, citing tax charges and other cuts from the government. Raducanu was eliminated from the third round of the tournament after losing to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The Brit had started off the match confidently, pushing the first set into a tie-break, but was eventually beaten by the Belarusian 8-6. In the second set, Sabalenka again won the set 6-4 to hand Raducanu a defeat in front of her home crowd.

Despite this defeat, Raducanu will be awarded a hefty $206,000 for her advancement to the third round of the competition. However, as per reports, Raducanu, a British citizen, is expected to face a handsome cut of this chunk, starting with the 45 percent tax levied by the British government on any amount of over £125,140 (USD 169,722).

Besides, the 2021 US Open Champion's Wimbledon prize money will face several other cuts, such as National Insurance payments and liabilities, and is expected to take home an approximate amount of $109,260.

A partner and private client tax expert at Forvis Mazars UK, Paul Barham, explained these tax charges levied on Raducanu's prize money during an interview with the Express. He stated:

"Assuming that Emma is an additional rate taxpayer (with other income over £125,140), the tax rate that will apply to the prize money will be 45 per cent resulting in a UK tax liability of £68,400 (around $92,768 approx)".

"Assuming Emma is resident in the UK, she is also likely to have Class Four National Insurance to pay at two per cent on this income resulting in a National Insurance liability of £3,040 ($4,123 approx). Therefore, her take home pay after tax and NIC would be £80,560 (approx $109,260)."

This instance of Raducanu is quite similar to the 2025 French Open finalists, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, who was the winner of the event had to pay 45 percent in taxes to the French government from his $2.1 million prize money, whereas the runner-up, Sinner, had to pay an approximate sum of $600,000 from his $1.28 million prize money.

Notably, before her elimination, Emma Raducanu had clinched a couple of impressive straight-set victories over Mingge Xu and Marketa Vondrousova in the earlier rounds.

Emma Raducanu opened up about the positives she is taking after third-round Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu at the Wimbledon Championships (Image via: Getty)

Emma Raducanu shared the positives she is taking back after her defeat to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third-round of Wimbledon. This was the second time this year that the Brit has been eliminated from the third round of a Grand Slam, the first being the Australian Open.

In an interview after the match, Raducanu shared that the competition she posed to Sabalenka during the match will give her a lot of confidence. Additionally, she also expressed her disappointment with the loss and said (via The Guardian):

"It does give me confidence because I think the problem before was that I felt like I was gulfs away from the very top. Having a match like that where I had chances in both sets, it does give me confidence. At the same time, it’s very difficult to take right now."

Notably, Aryna Sabalenka also heaped praise on Emma Raducanu and shared that the Brit has been improving and has the potential to reach the top 10 within a couple of months.

