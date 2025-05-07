"Alexander Zverev needs to speak for himself because Carlos Alcaraz won a title" - Fans slam German for comparing results with Alcaraz's

Alexander Zverev comparing his results with Carlos Alcaraz has sparked reactions from tennis fans. They were angered by the fact that the German was comparing his season with the Spaniard, who won two titles during Jannik Sinner's absence.

Zverev received a huge chance at becoming the World No. 1 when Jannik Sinner received a three-month suspension due to his doping ordeal. However, things didn't go as planned for the German, whose form slipped significantly, and he struggled to even make it to the latter stages of the tournament.

The World No. 2 has arrived in Rome to defend his Italian Open title after a much-needed title win at the BMW Open, and while speaking to the media during a press conference, he was asked to speak about his dream of becoming the World No. 1.

Alexander Zverev felt his form slump was being blown out of proportion, and opined his rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic would also be disappointed with the season they've had so far. He further exuded confidence in himself, stating that he would find his best tennis when required.

"It would definitely be great to get there. I think I can do it. If anything, my feeling is that journalists like to blow everything out of proportion. After these difficult months, it seems like I'm the worst world number 2 in history. I know I didn't play at my level, but neither did Carlos, and then he won Monte Carlo. I'm not happy with my results, but I don't think Alcaraz or Djokovic are either. I still believe that the best players will emerge when the going gets tough and that I'll find my tennis to win important tournaments," Alexander Zverev said.

However, fans took umbrage at the two-time Grand Slam finalist's comments. One fan, on X (formerly Twitter), said Zverev should speak for himself, as Carlos Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard even clinched the Rotterdam Open earlier this year.

"He needs to speak for himself because Carlos won a title while Sinner was out. You got eliminated in the 2nd round of tournaments," the fan commented.

Another fan joked about the German's comparisons with a hilarious meme.

Another fan added,

"Carlos won a masters last month 😭," the fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans.

"He should focus on his own failures instead of trying to equate them with Carlos.. He's absolutely nothing in compare to Carlos, will never be," a fan opined.

"Alcaraz bad performances yet he still won a masters meanwhile zverev cant get past 1st rounds," a fan mentioned.

"Is “poor performance” winning two titles and one of them being a masters now??? this isnt a group project," a fan questioned.

Alexander Zverev also revealed the mistake he made, which caused his form slump.

"Tennis is a very tough sport; we need to rest our body and mind" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev said he was excited to return to the Italian Open 2025 and was hopeful of exhibiting his high-quality tennis. The German, who recently turned hometown hero by winning the BMW Open in Munich, felt the reason for his form slump post the Australian Open was a lack of breaks, which ended up burning him out.

"It's great to be back at a tournament where I won last year. I really enjoy competing here and I hope to be able to display the level of tennis I showed there. Before the Munich tournament, my tennis was really poor, and I know why. Not taking a few weeks off after the Australian Open was a mistake because I ended up mentally burned out. Tennis is a very tough sport; we need to rest our body and mind, and I didn't do that when it was time. Now I have to be positive and remember that I won a tournament two weeks ago," he said.

Second seed Alexander Zverev will receive a bye into the second round due to his seeding and face the winner of Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Pablo Carreno Busta to kick off his title defense at the Italian Open.

