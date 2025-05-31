"Alexander Zverev on Philippe Chatrier instead of Jannik Sinner" - Fans outraged as World No. 1 snubbed from French Open main court

Fans slammed the 2025 French Open scheduling as Day 7 features World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on the Court Philippe-Chatrier but not World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. World No. 6 Novak Djokovic will also feature on the main court for his match against a qualifier.

On Saturday, May 31, the main court features four third-round matches, beginning with women's third seed Jessica Pegula taking on Marketa Vondrousova. Following that, men's third seed Alexander Zverev takes on Flavio Cobolli. In the final match of the day session, Coco Gauff will face Marie Bouzkova.

Djokovic will take on qualifier Filip Misolic in the sole night session match. Surprisingly, men's World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be playing on the Court Suzanne Lenglen. He will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third-round encounter.

The schedule was posted on X, and fans were angry about it.

"Zverat on phillepe Chatrier instead of world no.1? What kind of scheduling is this?" one fan asked.

"Extremely disrespectful that the world no.1 has to play on Suzanne Lenglen while world no.7 and a qualifier play on center court. Breaks my heart into pieces. Hopefully he destroys everyone on and off the court after this. 💔" another fan wrote.

"Who is making this omg 😭😭" a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to the French Open scheduling.

"Putting Nole's game on the night session... There are much better games," one fan wrote.

"Fire everyone who makes those dumb schedules," another fan wrote.

"Why is Novax who is not even top 5 in rankings gets to play on main court against challenger npc Misolic instead of the best player in the world Jannik Sinner? Can establishment stop showing favoritism to Serbians? Jannik is always against the world…" yet another fan wrote.

French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev's 3R opponents

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

In the third round of the 2025 French Open, Alexander Zverev faces Flavio Cobolli in their first-ever meeting. Zverev, the third seed and last year's finalist, has shown solid form with victories over Learner Tien and Jesper de Jong.

Despite a recent upset in Hamburg, his clay season includes a title in Munich. Meanwhile, Cobolli, fresh off a title in Hamburg, enters as an underdog. The Italian, like Zverev, dropped just one set en route to the third round.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Jiri Lehecka, leading their head-to-head 2-0. Sinner has been dominant, defeating Arthur Rinderknech and Richard Gasquet in straight sets, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches. Lehecka, aiming to challenge Sinner, will need to elevate his game significantly.

