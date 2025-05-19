Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia shares 3-word message as she jets off after brief reunion with German at Hamburg Open

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently displayed her support for her boyfriend as he geared up for his opening match at the 2025 Hamburg Open. However, it seems that Zverev won't be able to enjoy Thomalla's presence throughout his campaign as she only made a brief stop in Germany after her Thailand trip.

Although Thomalla is a regular fixture in her boyfriend's player's box at tournaments around the world, she did not join Zverev during his recent run at the Italian Open. Instead, the 35-year-old was in Koh Samui, Thailand, often sharing stunning snaps from her relaxing visit.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev had a disappointing outing at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, which resulted in him losing the World No. 2 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz. Although the German reached the quarterfinals, he failed to defend his title after suffering a 7-6(1), 6-4 loss to Lorenzo Musetti. In order to get some preparation under his belt, he has since accepted a wildcard to compete at the Hamburg Open in the week before the French Open.

Ahead of Zverev's opening match at the ATP 500 event, Sophia Thomalla arrived in Germany and shared a picture from the tournament venue.

"1 day in Hamburg, Germany," Thomalla posted on her Instagram story.

Thomalla wasn't exaggerating when she mentioned she only had one day in Hamburg, since she jetted off on a flight just hours later.

"Bye bye Germany," she wrote.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram stories

Alexander Zverev is set to take on qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic in his opening match at the Hamburg Open.

Alexander Zverev on enjoying his family's support at Hamburg Open: "I can really use this positivity"

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Although Alexander Zverev will not be joined by his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the Hamburg Open, he will be able to count on his parents, elder brother Mischa, and others members of his family to cheer him on. In his pre-tournament press conference, the German said he was very excited about competing in his home tournament while surrounded by family.

"We're here with the whole family. All the children are here. It's going to be a great week. I'm just going to enjoy my time in the family environment, at home, in the village where I grew up. It'll do me good," Zverev said.

Zverev also opened up about his "spontaenous" decision to compete in Hamburg, admitting that he could really use the positive energy from his home fans ahead of the French Open.

"Hamburg is a place for me that brings out a lot of positive emotions in me and gives me something I need right now: positivity and a good mood. I'm here because I love this place and it's my home. And I can really use this positivity and the positive emotions from the spectators, also for Paris," he added.

Having lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the claycourt Major last year, Alexander Zverev will be hoping to go one step further and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title during his campaign this year.

