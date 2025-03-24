Alexandra Eala responds after reports of fellow Miami Open giant killer Coleman Wong being her boyfriend

Rafa Nadal Academy students Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong sparked reports of a romantic relationship after taking the 2025 Miami Open by storm. However, Eala set the record straight on their relationship after pulling off a shock upset against this year's Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Ad

After receiving wildcard entry to the main draw, Eala is producing a fairytale run at the WTA 1000 event, having triumphed over Grand Slam champions like Jelena Ostapenko and Keys. Similarly, Wong has made headlines by pulling off a stunning upset against Ben Shelton in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Amid their success in Miami, reports emerged that Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong were dating after becoming acquainted while training at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, when asked about the relationship during her post-match press conference, Eala made it clear that Wong was not her boyfriend.

"No, he is not," Eala said.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old disclosed that she was very happy to see Coleman Wong succeed at the Miami Open, given their longstanding connection. Eala also hailed the 20-year-old as an inspiration.

"You know, I'm super happy for him and to see someone that I've known so long do so well is definitely an inspiration. Not just to me, but I feel in general a lot of people can take inspiration from him," she said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala broke new ground with her impressive 6-4, 6-2 victory over Madison Keys, becoming the first Filipino WTA player to beat a top 10 opponent in history.

Alexandra Eala to face Paula Badosa in Miami Open 4R; Coleman Wong to lock horns with Adam Walton in 3R clash

Alexandra Eala - Source: Getty

Following her impressive win over Madison Keys, Alexandra Eala will lock horns with 10th seed Paula Badosa at the 2025 Miami Open. Badosa defeated Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6(3) to set up an exciting meeting with the Filipino rising star.

Ad

If Eala continues her dream run at the WTA 1000 event, she will face the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Should she triumph, the 19-year-old will come up against Jessica Pegula, Marta Kostyuk, Amanda Anisimova, or Emma Raducanu in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Coleman Wong will take on Adam Walton in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event, following the Australian's 6-4, 6-4 win over Luciana Darderi. If the 20-year-old emerges victorious, he will meet Taylor Fritz or Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback