Alison Van Uytvanck has stated that her "top sports career" might end owing to a longstanding back injury, but she is preparing for one more go at winter in the hopes of recovering.

Van Uytvanck had been out since February due to back difficulties, which the Belgian media previously reported as career-threatening. She last played in the WTA Tour against Croatian Petra Martic in the second round of the Linz Open.

She did make a comeback to the ITF Tour in October, though, winning a tournament in Reims. Her team, however, announced that she will not compete any more in 2023 after she injured her back again while playing in an ITF tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

Alison Van Uytvanck recently spoke with the Flemish daily Nieuwsblad and revealed how she wanted to complete the 2023 season on a 'healthy' note and gradually boost her level in preparation for 2024. However, she added that those plans might be 'scrapped' due to her physical condition.

"I injured my back again and immediately felt that I could not continue. That was a tough blow to take. Physically, but also mentally. I had worked so hard on my comeback and wanted to end 2023 healthy. The intention was to slowly raise my level and prepare myself for 2024, an important year including the Olympic Games in Paris. So those plans could be scrapped immediately," Alison Van Uytvanck said.

The 29-year-old Belgian also said that she will have one more go at tennis in the winter in hopes of recovering, but if it does not go as planned, her "top sports career will be over."

"I can make my own plans in everyday life. But top sport is not an option at the moment. I cannot fully reach (stretch, ed.) . I don't have to tell you that this is quite essential for a tennis player. So yes, I'm going to pull out all the stops again this winter in an attempt to recuperate. But if it doesn't work out, it's clear to me: my top sports career will be over," Alison Van Uytvanck said.

Alison Van Uytvanck: "An operation is not an option, the specialists advised me against that"

Alison Van Uytvanck pictured at the 2023 United Cup

Alison Van Uytvanck revealed that she would not undergo surgery because doctors recommended her not to, adding that she will prioritize her health over her sports career.

"An operation is not an option. The specialists advised me against that. Together with my team we have drawn up a plan and I am going to give it my all one more time. But if that doesn't work, it's over. As hard as that will be, I have to think about my health. Moreover, you can't do top sports at half strength, right?" she said.

Van Uytvanck then remarked that her wife, Emilie Vermeiren, as well as the support of her parents and team, are what keeps her going during this difficult period.

"Luckily I get a lot of support from my wife (Van Uytvanck married Emilie Vermeiren, ed.) and my parents. Fortunately, I can also count on my team. Then I think of my coach Ann Devries and physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck," she said.