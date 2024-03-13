Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena recently visited Bocconi University in Milan, where she completed her undergraduate studies. During her visit, she was honored alongside 98 other female alumni students for her noteworthy achievements.

Jelena reportedly studied luxury brand management in Milan. In one of her past interviews, she said that she had to rely on scholarships in order to enroll herself in a foreign university, given her family’s financial obstacles.

In her latest post on social media, Jelena Djokovic reminisced about her journey and shared the highlights of her recent visit to Milan. She also celebrated the virtues of her university in a heartfelt message.

"Walk with me through the streets of Milano all the way to my first home abroad - Bocconi University and take a sneak peek at the campus and iconic lions where no student passes through until they graduate," she wrote.

The 37-year-old’s university honored their female alumni on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, as per her revelation. A book titled “Changed by Women” was also published, where 99 inspirational stories, including Jelena's, were brought to light.

"They published a book “Changed by Women” where they share 99 inspirational stories of women who followed their dream and changed the future. Among them is also my story," she added.

Jelena is the co-founder of the Novak Djokovic Foundation and also serves as its national director. The couple’s organization develops early childhood education projects in Serbia and gives grants to educational initiatives with the goal of helping children, especially those from disadvantaged communities.

Highlighting their mission, the Serb’s wife said:

"Once upon a time, I received that much needed full scholarship! Fast forward to today, my work relates to helping advance education from the early years, onwards. As we say at @novakfoundation - Dare to dream big!" she wrote under her Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic was accompanied by wife Jelena and their two children during recent California visit

The Serb pictured with his family at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic, who landed in California in late February, recently contested the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Serb, a five-time champion at the Masters 1000 event, failed to make it past the Round of 32 this time around, having fallen short against lucky loser Luca Nardi 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

While Djokovic may have nothing to show for his Indian Wells appearance, the veteran enjoyed some quality time with his family in California before the tournament. He and his wife attended a star-studded VC summit; the couple was also spotted at the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-time Grand Slam champion and his family, including his son Stefan and daughter Tara, also paid a visit to UCLA.

Following his Indian Wells exit, Novak Djokovic is expected to compete at the 2024 Miami Open [March 17-31], where he is a six-time champion.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis