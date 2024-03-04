"Of all the Djokers, these 2 are the best" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jokes as she and Serb meet compatriot Nikola Jokic in Los Angeles

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has labeled the ATP World No. 1 and NBA star Nikola Jokic as the best "Djokers" as they posed for a picture together.

Djokovic, who is in the USA ahead of the Sunshine Double (the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Masters) recently met compatriot Nikola Jokic at an NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nuggets defeated Lakers 124-114 to extend their winning streak to six straight games. Jokic scored 35 points to secure victory for his team.

Post the game, Jelena posted a picture along with a cheeky caption praising the Serbian sporting icons.

"Of all the DJOKE(r)S… these two are the best #madeinserbia," wrote Jelena on Instagram.

The World No. 1 too posted pictures from the eventful night on his Instagram page, mentioning that he was pleased to meet NBA "superstars."

"Great to see @nba superstars and friends last night," the Serb wrote.

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic heap praises on each other

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic at Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers match.

Novak Djokovic praised his countryman Nikola Jokic in a courtside interview with Vic Lombardi. The 24-time Grand Slam champion lauded him, mentioning he is one of the best athletes in Serbia. He also hailed him for putting European basketball on the map.

“He's huge. He's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport. What he has been doing in the last three years is just remarkable, not just for Serbian basketball, but also for European basketball, playing in the strongest basketball league in the world. He's amazing. I just love him a lot as a person.” the tennis legend said.

Nikola Jokic also praised the tennis ace, calling him a Serbian ambassador - on and off the court. Jokic also added that Djokovic is an idol to kids in Serbia.

"I don't have his number, to be honest, but he is the guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene. He is a Serbian ambassador. He’s really an idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court, but in the things his foundation is doing," Jokic said.

Jokic went on to admit that he looked up to Djokovic and humbly added that the two can not be compared.

"He is the guy you can look up to, I want to be like him. He's doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything. We cannot be compared," Jokic added.

