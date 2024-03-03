WATCH: Novak Djokovic gives compatriot and NBA icon Nikola Jokic a hug courtside following Denver Nuggets' win over Los Angeles Lakers

Novak Djokovic embraced his compatriot and NBA superstar Nikola Jokic courtside after the Denver Nuggets secured a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 2.

Defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets secured a 124-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, extending their winning streak to six games. The standout performance came from Nikola Jokic, who contributed 35 points to the team's success.

This match saw basketball legend LeBron James become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career regular-season points. Last year, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record of 38,387 points to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, who is currently in California to begin his campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, attended the game between the Nuggets and the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

Following the game, the World No. 1 was seen giving an interview courtside when Nikola Jokic came towards him. Novak Djokovic immediately stopped the interview midway. The excitement was evident on the 36-year-old's face as he greeted his compatriot with a hug and probably congratulated him on the win.

Watch the video here:

Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic: "He's an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia"

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers 2024

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic have always had a mutual appreciation for each other. During a press conference last year, the Serb praised Jokic as an incredible individual, calling him the "best basketball player in the world" and expressing that Jokic is the "pride for Serbia."

"I don't think anyone can do what he is doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world. I cheer for him greatly. He's an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia," he said.

In return, Nikola Jokic expressed his admiration for Djokovic, stating that there are no words to truly describe the World No. 1 as he is a true "master of his craft."

"There are no words to describe it. He's the master of his craft and probably one of the greatest ever," Nikola Jokic said. "He is the guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene.

The 29-year-old emphasized that the 24-time Grand Slam champion serves as an idol for the youth in Serbia, someone he aspires to be. Jokic also commended the World No. 1 for the impactful work his foundation is doing for children in Serbia. The basketball star also referred to Novak Djokovic as the "Serbian ambassador."

"He is a Serbian ambassador. He’s really an idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court, but in the things his foundation is doing. He is the guy you can look up to, I want to be like him. He's doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything. We cannot be compared," he added.

