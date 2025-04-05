Amanda Anisimova reveals why she 'feels so bad' after beating Emma Navarro at Charleston Open

Amanda Anisimova has triumphed over Emma Navarro to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 Charleston Open. Following the clash, Anisimova shared her thoughts on the hard-fought win against her fellow American.

In a riveting quarterfinal clash at the WTA 500 event in Charleston, Anisimova took the lead in the contest by winning the opening set 7-5. Although Navarro battled back to force a tiebreak after trailing in the second set, the 23-year-old held her nerve to claim a 7-5, 7-6(1) victory.

During her on-court interview, Amanda Anisimova showered praise on Emma Navarro for being an "amazing" player and a formidable rival. The World No. 16 lamented that they had to face one another earlier in the tournament and admitted that she felt terrible that their matchup wasn't the final.

Nevertheless, Anisimova expressed satisfaction with her performance in the closely contested match and took pride in her ability to overcome her negative mindset and close out the win.

"Emma is an amazing competitor. An amazing player. I wish this was a final. I feel so bad that we had to play each other this early on. She’s been playing great tennis. It’s never easy to play her. She has a great attitude. It wasn’t easy but I tried to stop being so negative and just focus on every point. I’m happy with the way I was able to play," Anisimova said.

Amanda Anisimova is aiming to win her second title of the 2025 season at the Charleston Open, following her triumph at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open.

Amanda Anisimova to lock horns with Sofia Kenin in Charleston Open SF after win over Emma Navarro

Amanda Anisimova beats Emma Navarro at Charleston Open - Image Source: Getty

Following her win over Emma Navarro, Amanda Anisimova will square off against Sofia Kenin in a blockbuster all-American clash in the semifinals of the 2025 Charleston Open. Kenin defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-3 to set up the much-awaited meeting.

Their head-to-head record stands level at 1-1, with their most recent meeting taking place in 2017. Kenin emerged victorious in that match, claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the RBC Pro Challenge in Tyler.

The winner between Amanda Anisimova and Sofia Kenin will lock horns with World No. 4 Jessica Pegula or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the WTA 500 event. Emma Navarro, meanwhile, will be back in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which commences on April 14.

