Amanda Anisimova to start 2024 season at ASB Classic in Auckland after being out of action for 8 months

Amanda Anisimova is set to kickstart her comeback on the WTA Tour at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, as confirmed by the competition's social media account.

Anisimova was placed among the brightest young talents to come out of the USA in recent years. However, injuries and mental health struggles have somewhat derailed her career. She last played at the 2023 Madrid Open in May and decided to take a break from tennis to prioritize her wellbeing.

In an Instagram post, Anisimova revealed that she had been wrestling with burnout and mental health challenges since the summer of 2022. She subsequently decided to take some time off and recover mentally.

"Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments," she wrote in May.

"At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," her post read.

Now, seven months on, Amanda Anisimova is ready to make her much-awaited return to professional tennis, and her first stop will be at the WTA 250 ASB Classic. The 22-year-old received a wildcard to enter the main draw.

The American would have fond memories of the tournament, having reached the semi-final in Auckland in 2020 and the quarter-final in the 2019 edition. The 2024 edition kicks off on January 1 at the ASB Tennis Arena.

Amanda Anisimova won two matches in 2023

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova began her 2023 WTA Tour at the twin 500-level tournaments in Adelaide, Australia. She bowed out of the Adelaide International 1 in the first round after a defeat to Veronika Kudermetova.

After coming through the qualifiers, Anisimova defeated Liudmila Samsonova, 7-5, 6-3, in the opening round of Adelaide International 2 but lost in the second round to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Anisimova was seeded No. 28 at the Australian Open and endured another first-round exit. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk ousted the American in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Anisimova notched her second win of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, 6-3, 6-2 before being eliminated by Victoria Azarenka.

This exit was followed by three consecutive losses (excluding a Bye), with Anisimova, a former World No. 21, ending the 2023 WTA season ranked 359th in the world.