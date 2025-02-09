"Amazing what the female body can achieve" - Belinda Bencic's coach-husband Martin gets honest about 'challenge' of guiding her post-partum comeback

Belinda Bencic's coach and husband Martin Hromkovic revealed his "biggest challenge" in guiding the Swiss tennis star on her post-partum comeback. In less than a year after giving birth, Bencic has extraordinarily bagged the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday, February 8, Bencic took on Ashlyn Krueger in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss star last played a tour-level final in 2023 at the Charleston Open but lost to Ons Jabeur. Her last title had also come in 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Open.

At the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open, Bencic pulled off a solid run including a double bagel win over Veronika Kudermetova and a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over top seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinal. In the final, she defeated America's Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to win her first title as a mother.

Trending

Her husband and coach Hromkovic carried their 10-month-old daughter as she watched her mother win a title. The couple was emotional after the match as their hard work brought fruitful results.

Hromkovic took to Instagram to share a carousel of images and videos documenting Bencic's inspiring journey. He captioned the post:

"9 months postpartum. Amazing what the Female body can achieve. As a S&C coach this was the biggest Challenge for me as of yet. Learning, listening to the Athlete and making a plan and preparing the physical Comeback for the highest level. We are not there yet. But we are further than yesterday. 💪🏻"

Bencic was full of gratitude for the unwavering support she received on her successful return to the sport and also expressed her admiration for her husband and her daughter post the final.

Belinda Bencic pays heartfelt tribute to husband Martin and daughter Bella after Abu Dhabi Open triumph

Belinda Bencic at the Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Following her triumph over Ashlyn Krueger in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open, Belinda Bencic was emotional during her winning speech.

"I am super happy to be back here in Abu Dhabi. I didn't imagine this. I am also getting a little bit emotional," Belinda Bencic said.

"I was working really hard to even play, coming back. So to also win a title in front of my family, it's really special. To my husband and my daughter Bella, I love you so much. It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win a tournament," she added.

Bencic stopped playing in September 2023 and announced in November that she was pregnant. She and Hromkovic welcomed daughter Bella in April 2024 and the tennis star returned to play in October that year.

After playing in several lower-tier tournaments, she joined the Swiss team to defeat Serbia at the Billie Jean King Cup in November. In December, she played in a WTA 125 event and reached the final.

In 2025, Bencic has already played at four events and will be ranked World No. 65 in the upcoming rankings, a huge jump from her current ranking of World No. 157.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback