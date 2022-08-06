"If American tennis players truly wanted to make a statement, they would all bow out"- American political advisor Blair Brandt on Novak Djokovic potentially missing 2022 US Open

American tennis players have come under criticism from Blair Brandt for not withdrawing from the US Open until Novak Djokovic is given the go-ahead to compete.

Despite being included on the tournament's entry list, the Serb's chances of taking part in the tournament are currently slim at best due to his vaccination status.

To enter the US, foreign travelers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, something Djokovic has repeatedly stated that he was not willing to do. As it stands, he will not be permitted entry into the country to take part in any competition.

However, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is receiving great support from both political leaders and fans, with American political consultant and entrepreneur Blair Brandt the latest to do so.

"If American tennis players truly wanted to make a statement, they would all bow out of the US Open until Djokovic can play. Tyranny against one person is a threat to all people, " Brandt tweeted.

The 35-year-old Djokovic withdrew from the Canadian Open on Thursday due to Canada's laws also requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following the Serb's withdrawal, his arch-rival Rafael Nadal also announced that he was pulling out of the tournament owing to him not fully recovering from the abdominal injury he sustained at Wimbledon.

"Is this a real, international magazine?! Wow"- Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic slams Racquet Magazine

Novak Djokovic and his wife

American publication Racquet Magazine came under fire from tennis pro Novak Djokovic's wife for criticizing the player's decision to enter tournaments in nations where he is not permitted to travel.

Racquet Magazine took to Twitter following the Serb's withdrawal from the 2022 Canadian Open to share their thoughts on the situation.

"Dunno why this guy keeps entering tournaments hoping they'll change their rules for him," the tweet read.

In response to this tweet, the World No. 7's wife Jelena Djokovic defended her husband and criticized the publication for making statements without having a fundamental understanding of how entry for the 1000 Masters Tournament works.

"Is this a real, international tennis magazine?! @atptour @Nicarzani. Wow," she said.

The fact that top-ranked players are automatically included in the entry of ATP 1000 tournaments and must formally notify the relevant authorities in order to have their names removed from the entry list justifies her reaction.

