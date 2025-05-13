Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach rebukes Draymond Green for 'beyond woeful' Game 3, makes call for massive change in Warriors' starting line-up

Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach rebuked Draymond Green for his 'beyond woeful' Game 3 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs. He also opined on a big change the Golden State Warriors need to make to their starting lineup.

Green's style of extremely physical play has been a huge topic of discussion among NBA fans during the current playoff season. His physical style didn't help the Warriors in Game 3 against the Timberwolves, which they ended up losing 97-102 and went down 1-2 in the series. The power forward had a poor outing, scoring only two points in the match.

Ahead of Game 4, Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert said Draymond Green 'needs to get his act together' for the following matches and felt that the Warriors were able to perform much better without him. He then opined that Jonathan Kuming, who scored 30 points in Game 3, should be in the starting lineup instead.

"Draymond Green needs to get his act together tonight, after beyond woeful game 3 ,had more turnovers and fouls 11, then points rebounds and assists only 8, Dubs played way better without him in 3rd quarter, any antics should go straight bench, Dubs should definitely 💯 start JK tonight see if can get off to good 👍 start," Coco Gauff's ex-coach tweeted.

Interestingly, when Green came under fire for his Game 4 performance against the Houston Rockets, it was Gilbert who jumped to his defense.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert defends Draymond Green after controversial Game 4 performance against the Houston Rockets

Brad Gilbert training Coco Gauff. - Source: Getty

The Golden State Warriors picked up an important 109-106 win in Game 4 of their series against the Houston Rockets to take a 3-1 lead. Green scored only six points in the match, but picked up five fouls, one technical, and one flagrant during the match. His performance received a lot of criticism from fans and analysts alike, who slammed him for his physical style.

However, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert jumped to defend Draymond Green by calling out the Rockets for having players who were trying to hurt others.

"There is no doubt Draymond plays extremely hard and can be dirty, rockets 🚀 are incredibly physical team with a few dirty players especially Brooks, and he try’s to hurt players, there is nowhere in the game that should be excepted."

Expand Tweet

Coming back to the Conference semifinals, the Warriors lost to the Timberwolves 110-117 in Game 4 and now find themselves 1-3 down.

