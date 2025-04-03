Andre Agassi's ex-coach drops 2-word reaction as American confirms rare inclusion at upcoming French Open

In a headline-grabbing development, the TNT cable television network announced the inclusion of tennis icon Andre Agassi in their coverage of the 2025 French Open. The move received appreciation from many, including prominent tennis coach and analyst Brad Gilbert, who was a former coach of Agassi from 1994 to 2002.

TNT, along with Warner Bros Discovery, are two of the biggest media entities with which Roland Garros is associated. To grab more American eyeballs, the organizations have decided to bring in Agassi. The eight-time Major champion is supposed to take on the role of the studio analyst during the business end of the French Open, including the semifinals and the finals.

The news was shared by tennis insider Jon Werthiem, who is one of the most established journalists in the sport, on X.

Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacted to the news positively, commenting,

"Great news"

This move was appreciated by many others as well, including Agassi's on-court rival Boris Becker. On seeing Werthiem's post on X, the German tennis star shared a one-word reaction, agreeing with the choice of a high-profile player like Agassi at one of the biggest tennis events on the calendar.

Andre Agassi won 6 Major titles under the coaching of Brad Gilbert

In Picture: Brad Gilbert and Andre Agassi (Getty)

Andre Agassi's most successful period on the court occurred under the coaching of Brad Gilbert, from 1994 to 2002, during which he won six of his eight Grand Slam titles. The 1999 season was particularly noteworthy.

Agassi reached three of four Grand Slam finals in 1999, winning the titles at the French Open and the US Open. In the former, he came back from two sets down to win against Andrei Medvedev in the final. In the US Open Final, h recovered after conceeding a two-set-to-one deficit against Todd Martin.

The American also reached the Wimbledon final that year, but lost to his arch rival Pete Sampras. He finished as the year-end No.1, the only time he achieved the feat during the course of his career.

Agassi had a phenomenal record at the French Open, as he reached the finals in 1990 and 1992 before his 1999 triumph, but lost to Andres Gomez and Jim Courier in those matches. In 1999, Agassi's path to the final was a less challenging one as he faced only one seeded opponent at the tournament, fourth-seeded Carlos Moya in the fourth round, whom he defeated in four sets.

