Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 1-word reaction to UNLV tennis star Ilia Snitari's major achievement

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, praised UNLV tennis player Ilia Snitari after he received a major achievement at the Mountain West Conference. She is usually seen cheering for the UNLV men's tennis team.

The tennis legends Agassi and Graf have two children, son Jaden Agassi and daughter Jaz Agassi. Neither of them pursued a career in tennis, and the former tennis players never even tried to force them. Their daughter has tried her hand in several areas, including dance, fashion, etc.

Jaz is pursuing her education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is frequently seen cheering for the UNLV men's tennis team. Most recently, she lauded the team's tennis star, Snitari, for winning the Men's Tennis Player and Freshman of the Week.

Snitari went undefeated in the singles and the doubles matches in his collegiate debut. He delivered staunch performances against Wichita State in the singles and dominated the doubles match with Illia Maksymchuk at the Mountain West Conference.

The officials shared this achievement in an Instagram post, which caught the eye of Agassi and Graf's daughter, who dropped a 1-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Beast."

Jaz Agassi's comment

She also reshared this post on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

When Andre Agassi opened up about the reason behind his and Steffi Graf's happy life with kids

Tennis legends, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf- Source: Getty

Andre Agassi sat for an interview with E! News, where he was asked about the secret behind his happy married life. He responded to it by starting with choosing life partners wisely and then shared advice that maintaining a balance of give and take will help in maintaining a healthy and successful relationship.

"Choose wisely. No, I mean, I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi also suggested that maintaining respect and discipline in a relationship was very important to maintain the commitment of the relationship.

"There's a respect, there's a discipline, there's a commitment. And then you need two that are doing that, everything else will get in balance. And we work on it every day, and I'll never stop," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their son in October 2001. Two years after this, they had their second child, Jaz, in 2003.

