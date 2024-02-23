Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz looks back at her father & Roger Federer playing tennis on world's deadliest court in Dubai

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently looked back at her father playing tennis with Roger Federer on the world's deadliest court, which featured no fencing or safety boundaries.

The event in question occurred in 2005 during the Dubai Tennis Championships, where Federer and Agassi headlined the event alongside players such as Marat Safin and Tim Henman.

Despite the tournament featuring a handful of big names, it lacked the star-studded lineup that would later become the norm. This prompted the ATP 500 tournament director Salah Talak to conceive a promotional stunt.

Talak successfully convinced Federer and Agassi to play a round of tennis on a grass court set up on the helipad of the prestigious 5-star Burj Al-Arab hotel, towering at a height of 210 meters (689 ft).

Pictures of the two tennis legends sweating it out in the Middle East resurfaced on social media platforms today, following which Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reposted it to her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi via Instagram Stories

Jaz (20) is a talented dancer who has won several competitions over the years. Meanwhile, her brother Jaden (22) currently plays as a pitcher for the University of Southern California's baseball team, the Trojans.

Andre Agassi on playing with Roger Federer on helipad: "It was an absolutely amazing experience"

Andre Agassi described playing tennis with Roger Federer on the helipad in Dubai in 2005 as "an absolutely amazing experience," once he overcame the initial sensation of being so high up.

"It was an absolutely amazing experience," Agassi said (via ATP Tour's official website). "When you first get over how high you are and start playing, it's an absolute joy, and it was a great time."

Federer appeared to echo Agassi's sentiments and also mentioned that filming the entire event from a helicopter was his idea.

"It was amazing. We had this picture-perfect day, no sand storms, just a clear day, no winds. I didn’t know at the time, when we were doing this, that it was going to have such an impact," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said in a 2015 interview (via ATP Tour's official website).

"I had an idea of how we could make it better. We had a helicopter, which was going to film it all around, [and] really show on what kind of a platform we were playing. Instead of just having a picture taken of the hotel," he added.

