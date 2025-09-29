Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz pens loving response as American shares adorable childhood photo in Daughters Day tribute

Andre Agassi shared a throwback moment with his daughter Jaz on National Daughters Day in America, commemorating the special bond between father and daughter.National Daughter's Day in America has become a growing tradition, celebrating the role of a daughter in a family and giving equal status to the girl child, which has often been overlooked due to cultural stereotypes. Involvement of corporate entities, a huge social media presence in the current era, and a change in overall family values and culture.Andre Agassi, former World No. 1 and an eight-time Major champion, wholeheartedly took part in the tradition, wishing his daughter on the special day. The American tennis icon shared two pictures of himself and Jaz, one a current picture of both together, and another being a throwback picture where a young Jaz is seen on the shoulders of her father.&quot;Happy National Daughters Day Jazzy&quot; Agassi posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaz replied to the post, thanking her father for the wishes and stating he was 'the best', using heart emojis.&quot;Aww you're the best&quot; posted JazAndre Agassi's daughter Jaz replies to her father's post wishing her on National Daughters Day, (Source: Instagram)Jaz, the younger child of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, has led a private life so far, avoiding the glare of social media. She was recently seen with her father at the US Open, enjoying the tournament, and also being a strong support during the Laver Cup as Agassi began the new role of being Team Captain for Team World.Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz was seen at the US Open with her boyfriend Parker AquinoAgassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz was in the spotlight during the recently concluded US Open as she made a rare public appearance during the tournament along with friends and family. Of the notable people around her, she was seen with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino, as the couple enjoyed their time in New York together.Jaz posted a picture of herself and her Aquino, as the duo enjoyed their time watching the tennis, and after watching a match between Marcos Giron and Mariano Navone, she shared a picture of herself and her partner with the following caption&quot;Great place but better people&quot; Jaz commentedJaz and Aquino recently took a trip to Germany, visiting Heidelberg, the hometown of Steffi Graf, who began her tennis career by joining the Heidelberg Tennis Club at the age of 12.