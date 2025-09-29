  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Laver Cup 2025
  • Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz pens loving response as American shares adorable childhood photo in Daughters Day tribute

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz pens loving response as American shares adorable childhood photo in Daughters Day tribute

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:15 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz pens emotional message as her father wishes on National Daughters Day, (Source: Getty Images)

Andre Agassi shared a throwback moment with his daughter Jaz on National Daughters Day in America, commemorating the special bond between father and daughter.

Ad

National Daughter's Day in America has become a growing tradition, celebrating the role of a daughter in a family and giving equal status to the girl child, which has often been overlooked due to cultural stereotypes. Involvement of corporate entities, a huge social media presence in the current era, and a change in overall family values and culture.

Andre Agassi, former World No. 1 and an eight-time Major champion, wholeheartedly took part in the tradition, wishing his daughter on the special day. The American tennis icon shared two pictures of himself and Jaz, one a current picture of both together, and another being a throwback picture where a young Jaz is seen on the shoulders of her father.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy National Daughters Day Jazzy" Agassi posted
Ad

Jaz replied to the post, thanking her father for the wishes and stating he was 'the best', using heart emojis.

"Aww you're the best" posted Jaz
Andre Agassi&#039;s daughter Jaz replies to her father&#039;s post wishing her on National Daughters Day, (Source: Instagram)
Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz replies to her father's post wishing her on National Daughters Day, (Source: Instagram)

Jaz, the younger child of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, has led a private life so far, avoiding the glare of social media. She was recently seen with her father at the US Open, enjoying the tournament, and also being a strong support during the Laver Cup as Agassi began the new role of being Team Captain for Team World.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz was seen at the US Open with her boyfriend Parker Aquino

Agassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)
Agassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz was in the spotlight during the recently concluded US Open as she made a rare public appearance during the tournament along with friends and family. Of the notable people around her, she was seen with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino, as the couple enjoyed their time in New York together.

Ad

Jaz posted a picture of herself and her Aquino, as the duo enjoyed their time watching the tennis, and after watching a match between Marcos Giron and Mariano Navone, she shared a picture of herself and her partner with the following caption

"Great place but better people" Jaz commented

Jaz and Aquino recently took a trip to Germany, visiting Heidelberg, the hometown of Steffi Graf, who began her tennis career by joining the Heidelberg Tennis Club at the age of 12.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by SAGNIK DATTA
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications