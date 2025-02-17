  • home icon
  • Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz takes note of her father's 'pickleball legend' persona in hilarious Netflix teaser by sharing post

By Stuti Dutta
Andre Agassi with former champion and wife Steffi Graf(left) and daughter Jaz Agassi(right). Images: Getty
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi re-shared a hilarious Netflix fake-teaser of the movie 'The Electric State'. The trailer starred the 8-time Grand Slam champion as a 'pickleball legend' with his 'unbelievable' robot coach.

Jaz Agassi shared the video on her Instagram story. The science fiction-styled teaser referenced pop culture icons from the 90's - the era that was the peak of Agassi's tennis career- including Mr. Peanut and the band 'Rage against the Machine'. It also featured the song 'Good Vibrations' by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Screengrab from Jaz Agassi&#039;s Instagram @jazagassi
The former World No. 1 opened the video recalling his pickleball career and the fame and money that came with it.

"Hi, I’m Andre Agassi and I’m famous for one thing. Being a pickleball legend. I had this unbelievable coach called the Mech Bot. He had four arms. I mean, they can hit the ball up to 600 miles an hour off both wings. The first time I got my racket on it, I had some success, I hit it dead center," Andre Agassi said.
When asked if he would consider a career in tennis in the fake-teaser, Agassi hilariously replied:

"I’m going to stick with pickleball."

The video ended with clips from the original Russo brothers' movie starring Millie Bobby Bown and Chris Pratt.

Andre Agassi, wife Steffi Graf join children Jaden and Jaz for adorable family photo after Pickleball Slam 3 triumph

Andre Agassi(left) and Steffi Graf(right) at the 2025 Pickleball Slam 3 - Image: Getty
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf triumphed over Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at the 2025 Pickleball Slam. The couple succesfully defended their title and took home the $1 million prize-money. Last year, Agassi and Graf had ousted Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe for the title.

The couple were joined by their daughter Jaz and son Jaden in the on-court celebrations. Jaz Agassi took to Instagram to share a family picture from the event at Michelob ULTRA arena and captioned it:

"The champs."
Screengrab from Jaz Agassi&#039;s Instagram @jazagassi
The contest began with Agassi defeating Roddick in the singles format.

Steffi Graf teamed up with Mardy Fish and scored a win over Eugenie Bouchard and John Isner. Roddick and Bouchard levelled the score by defeating Agassi and Graf.

However, Agassi and Fish defeated Roddick and Isner in the tiebreaker round to seal the victory for the tennis power couple.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

