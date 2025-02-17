Andre Agassi snubs tennis as he turns 'pickleball legend' with robot coach in fun Netflix teaser for Millie Bobby Brown-starrer 'The Electric State'

Andre Agassi has humorously rewritten his sporting legacy, imagining himself as a pickleball star rather than a tennis icon. The eight-time Grand Slam champion made the unexpected transformation in an exciting teaser for the upcoming Netflix film 'The Electric State,' starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Despite being known for his legendary tennis career, Agassi fully embraced his new persona in the teaser for the science fiction film. The former World No. 1 introduced himself as a "pickleball legend," hilariously recalling his legendary career in the sport and being coached by a robot called Mech Bot.

Andre Agassi playfully recounted winning his maiden pickleball Major, reminiscing about the fame, the prize money, and a memorable evening spent with the famous mascot Mr. Peanut.

"Hi, I’m Andre Agassi and I’m famous for one thing. Being a pickleball legend. I had this unbelievable coach called the Mech Bot. He had four arms. I mean, they can hit the ball up to 600 miles an hour off both wings. The first time I got my racket on it, I had some success, I hit it dead center," Andre Agassi said.

"When I won my first Major in pickleball, nobody expected me to do it. Everything started rolling in. I mean, it was the success on the court, the prize money checks. I mean, when I got to meet Mr. Peanut, we had one of these best evenings I think I’ve ever had," he added.

When asked if he would ever consider trying his hand at tennis, the eight-time Grand Slam champion amusingly shut down the idea and affirmed his loyalty to pickleball.

"I’m going to stick with pickleball," he quipped.

The teaser served as a fitting tribute to the movie's story, since 'The Electric State' follows the story of an orphaned teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown, who embarks on a journey to find her younger brother with the help of her robot companion. The film is scheduled to release on March 14, 2025.

While Andre Agassi may not be a pickleball legend in reality, he has taken an active interest in the racket sport in recent years, even making an effort to grow its popularity worldwide.

Andre Agassi: "Tennis is the Everest of any racket sport, but pickleball offers something to so many people that you have to appreciate it"

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

In a recent promotional clip for Pickleball Slam 3, Andre Agassi acknowledged tennis as the pinnacle of racket sports but emphasized that pickleball's accessibility and broader appeal should be appreciated.

"I’m a big supporter of [pickelball], and I want to grow the game, not just in the United States but globally. I’m honest with tennis. I’m honest with pickleball. Tennis is the Everest of any racket sport. And I will proudly say there’s no question about it, but I will also say that pickle offers something to so many people that you have to appreciate it," Agassi said.

Although the former World No. 1 emphasized that tennis was the "most demanding and hardest" racket sport, he also urged tennis players to not close themselves off to pickleball and listed its many benefits.

Agassi himself has developed a strong skill set in pickleball, recently teaming up with his wife Steffi Graf to triumph at Pickleball Slam 3 by beating Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. Agassi and Graf were joined by their children Jaden and Jaz after their victory, with the family posing for a heartwarming photo.

