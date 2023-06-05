Andrey Rublev joins Daniil Medvedev and Joao Felix at Spanish GP

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev met up with his friend and compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the Formula One race in Barcelona on Sunday, June 4.

The two suffered first-week exits from the 2023 French Open and have time off before the grass season begins. Andrey Rublev was ousted by Lorenzo Sonego in a grueling five-set encounter in the third round on Friday, June 2.

The World No. 7 seemed to be in control of the match at two-sets-to-love, having won them 7-5, 6-0. However, the Italian came back from a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to upset Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. The Russian has not yet made it past the quarterfinal stage at any Grand Slam event.

Daniil Medvedev also suffered heartbreak on his least favorite surface, as the World No. 2 was beaten by Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Rublev and Medvedev were joined by Chelsea FC forward Joao Felix at the Spanish GP. Rublev reposted Felix’s Instagram story featuring the trio and world-famous DJ Martin Garrix.

Andrey Rublev's IG story

The Formula One Championship is known to have athletes from various sports in attendance. Tennis aces Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Juan Martin del Potro recently attended the Miami GP on March 7.

Joao Felix was at the event on invitation from Red Bull Racing. He was also joined by his Chelsea FC teammates Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. Another footballer spotted at the Barcelona race was Robert Lewandowski, who Ferrari invited along with Medvedev.

Andrey Rublev admits he “deserved to lose” after French Open 3R exit

2023 French Open - Rublev lost to Sonego in 3R

Having relinquished a two-sets-to-love lead against Sonego, World No. 7 Andrey Rublev said he deserved to lose as his level of play was not good enough.

“Not much to say I think. The way that I was playing today, I deserve to lose. This time I think it will be faster for me [to get over it]. I think it's more about my level; it's not good enough now. It's more important for me to go back and improve the level of my game,” Rublev said.

He also lauded his opponent for hitting big in the final set.

“In the fourth set I think we were equal. Just a few points were not on my side. In the fifth set, he played really well. He started to hit full power. He started to play really well but still I had some opportunities," he said.

The Russian also stated that he is glad he has two and a half weeks to prepare for the grass swing, which begins soon after the French Open.

