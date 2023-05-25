Andrey Rublev recently joked about living with compatriot and close friend Daniil Medvedev, claiming that the World No. 2 is extremely messy.

Rublev has had a great season so far, with a win-loss record of 25-11, reaching the finals in Banja Luka and Dubai and lifting the ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo. Rublev and Medvedev grew up together, training on the juniors circuit together. As a result, they have been roommates several times.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel’s show ‘Warm & Fuzzy,’ the 25-year-old was asked if Karen Khachanov was the messiest player on tour. Rublev candidly replied that he had lived with Khachanov and Medvedev and that the latter was far messier.

“I’ve been living with Karen (Khachanov) for a while, and I’ve been living with Daniil (Medvedev) and Daniil is completely mess, like completely!” he exclaimed.

Rublev added that Medvedev would throw open his bag and swing it around, scattering his belongings over the place as if to mark his territory.

“He opens his bag like this,” he said while gesturing with his arms as if swinging a bat. “Like, this is my territory, don’t go over it.”

Meanwhile, the Russian also admitted he hoped his friend had changed over the years.

“I don’t know, at least it was like this. Maybe now, over the years, with the family life, maybe he can, maybe he changed,” laughed Rublev.

Andrey Rublev is set to begin his 2023 French Open campaign on Sunday, May 28, against Serbian Laslo Djere. He’s had a good clay court swing so far, with a win-loss record of 12-3, and will hope to make a deep run at the Paris Major.

“I couldn’t handle the pressure” - Andrey Rublev opens up about his performances in Grand Slam tournaments

Andrey Rublev said he couldn't handle the pressure of playing in Majors

Andrey Rublev recently spoke about his inability to handle pressure during big matches and tournaments. The World No. 7 has never progressed beyond the quarterfinal stage at a Grand Slam.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Rublev admitted it was his inability to handle the pressure that cost him matches.

“In the end, I wanted it so badly that I couldn’t handle the pressure during the matches. I was not really playing, I was completely tight and full of negative emotions that, in the end, it was not even giving me chances to win a match,” he said.

Rublev also added that he knew he should have reached the semifinals.

“I felt that I had chances to be in the semis, but I couldn’t handle the pressure. I couldn’t even play.”

The Russian has been a consistent top-10 ATP player in the last few years. He has won a total of 13 ATP singles titles and the Olympic Gold in mixed doubles in 2020.

