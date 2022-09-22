"Andy, he's giving you lessons about London" - Novak Djokovic trolls Andy Murray after Roger Federer one-ups the Brit during Laver Cup pronotions

Novak Djokovic was once again at his hilarious best when the entire Team Europe, sans Rafael Nadal, stepped out on the streets of London on Wednesday for a photoshoot ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

In a video shared by Eurosport, Andy Murray, Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, and Roger Federer can be seen walking when the Brit asks someone about a 72-story building called The Shard, which happens to be the tallest building in the United Kingdom.

Federer, who seemed to be aware of the building, was quick to reply to the Brit's question, prompting Djokovic to pull Murray's leg by pointing out that the Swiss legend was giving him lessons about London.

"[That building is] the Shard. That's how it is [in its looks]. It's like a broken glass. But this is London, we know that," Federer said.

"Andy, he's giving you lessons about London," the Serb said in jest.

Nadal is expected to join the team today and might even partner Federer for his career's last match tomorrow night at the O2 Arena against Team World, coached by former World No. 1 John McEnroe. Matteo Berrettini will fill in for Federer in the singles matches. Other members of Borg's Team Europe include Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the other hand, Team World will have the services of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jack Sock, Alex de Minaur, and Tommy Paul (the alternate).

Team Europe have emerged victorious in all four editions of the Laver Cup to date.

"It's going to be a truly unique moment in our sport" - Novak Djokovic on the Big 4 coming together for 2022 Laver Cup

From L-R: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The tennis world has been waiting for the Laver Cup ever since Novak Djokovic announced in July that he would join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray for the tournament.

The event, which begins on Friday, will also mark the last professional tournament of Federer's career, who will hang up his racket after playing a doubles match.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, the Serb expressed his excitement at the opportunity to play alongside his greatest rivals on the tour.

"It's really exciting to be joining Team Europe again. It's one of the few moments where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it's going to be a truly unique moment in our sport," he said.

