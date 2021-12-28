Andy Murray jokes about getting "microchipped" after his latest vaccine dose

Andy Murray recently received another dose of the vaccine and took to social media to make a light-hearted joke about getting a "microchip" in him. He also thanked healthcare workers for their hard work during these difficult times.

"Got my 3rd microchip injected into me today. Joking aside..science is the best. Thank you scientists, thank you doctors and health care workers for the incredible work you are doing." - Andy Murray on Twitter

Andy Murray @andy_murray Got my 3rd microchip injected into me today🤨

Joking aside..science is the best. Thank you scientists, thank you doctors and health care workers for the incredible work you are doing ❤️ Got my 3rd microchip injected into me today🤨Joking aside..science is the best. Thank you scientists, thank you doctors and health care workers for the incredible work you are doing ❤️

Getting a "microchip" is a popular conspiracy theory under which people who are against vaccinations believe that the government will inject a microchip in them through the vaccine and monitor their lives.

Being diligent and extra cautious just might have possibly saved Andy Murray, as him and Taylor Fritz are the only two players who competed at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship to not test positive for COVID-19 so far, as the event led to a flurry of cases.

Emma Raducanu was the first to test positive for it prior to the start of the tournament, leading to her withdrawal. Following the conclusion of the event, Rafael Nadal was next, followed by Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur, Denis Shapovalov and, most recently, Andrey Rublev.

Following his return from Abu Dhabi, Murray has continued to train at home due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and plans to leave for Australia on 27 December, where he'll be aiming to continue his good showing from this year.

"When I get home I will do all my physical training and stuff at home in my house. I am probably not going to go to the National Tennis Centre."

Andy Murray is all set to compete at the Australian Open

Andy Murray at the 2021 US Open.

While Andy Murray's game has improved considerably since his comeback, his current ranking of 134 wasn't enough for a direct entry into the Australian Open. But now the Brit has been awarded a wildcard into the tournament.

"I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity," Murray said. "I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” -



We can’t wait to see you at



#AusOpen Five-time finalist @andy_murray is awarded a main draw wildcard.“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” - @CraigTiley We can’t wait to see you at #AO2022 , Andy 💪💙 Five-time finalist @andy_murray is awarded a main draw wildcard.“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” - @CraigTiley We can’t wait to see you at #AO2022, Andy 💪💙#AusOpen https://t.co/pJpBy4qXQT

Also Read Article Continues below

Murray has reached the finals at the Australian Open five times in his career. He lost in the final to Roger Federer in 2010 and to Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Edited by Rohit Mishra