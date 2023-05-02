Andy Murray picks 3 tournaments he'd like to win before retirement

Great Britain’s Andy Murray has revealed that he would like to lift the Australian Open and French Open Grand Slam trophies as well as the Indian Wells Masters trophy before he retires. The three-time Grand Slam champion has already won Wimbledon twice and the US Open once, and winning the other two Slams would complete his Career Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old has had a topsy-turvy 2023 season with a win-loss record of 8-6 so far. Most recently, the 2015 Madrid Open champion faced a first-round exit in straight sets against Andrea Vavassorri in this year's edition. Murray also exited the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo in the first round, losing to No. 14 seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

While answering fans' questions on the ATP Tour Radio Podcast recently, the 35-year-old was asked which tournaments he would like to win before retiring. Murray expressed that he would like to win the Australian Open and French Open, two Slams where the former World No. 1's best result has been reaching the final -- five times in the former and once in the latter.

He also added that he loves playing at Indian Wells, which is the one Masters 1000 tournament the three-time Grand Slam champion would like to win.

“The Australian Open would probably be one of them,” said the World No. 52. “And the French Open. And on the tour, Indian Wells. I've always loved the tournament and always enjoyed coming back, so yeah, on the ATP tour - Indian Wells.”

Murray also mentioned that his kids do not watch or follow tennis when asked who their favorite player is apart from the Brit. He opined that they probably only knew his brother, Jamie Murray.

“My kids don't know any tennis players,” he said. “They don't watch or follow at all, unfortunately, so I don't have an answer to that, maybe my brother. Probably the only other one they know.”

Andy Murray had a hilarious reaction to Mirra Andreeva calling him “beautiful”

Andy Murray and Mirra Andreeva

Andy Murray recently joked that 16-year-old WTA wonderkid Mirra Andreeva would become even better when she “got her eyes fixed” after the Russian called him "beautiful." Andreeva, who had a dream run at the 2023 Madrid Open, praised the British tennis star when talking about her experience at her first WTA 1000 tournament.

“When you’re here & take a lunch with all these stars, you see Andy Murray - you see his face & he’s so beautiful in life. He is so amazing," she said.

Murray hilariously responded with the self-burn, tweeting:.

"Imagine how good she’s going to be when she gets her eyes fixed (laughing emoji)," he tweeted.

