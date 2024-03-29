Sebastian Korda recently took a trip down memory lane and shared an old picture with Andy Murray as the duo teamed up for doubles at the 2024 Miami Open.

At the 2024 Miami Open, Murray won his first-round match against Matteo Berrettini in a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. He then defeated Tomas Etcheverry 7-6(0), 6-3 to reach the third round.

However, he couldn't fight past Tomas Machac in the fourth round, losing a close encounter against the Czech 7-5, 5-7, 6-7(5). The Brit suffered an ankle injury during the third set but showed fighting spirit to take the match to the tiebreak, where he ultimately lost.

Korda, on the other hand, was awarded a bye in the first round and won his second-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4. He then lost to Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 3-6 in the third round.

Murray and Korda also paired up for doubles in Miami. The duo won against Tallon Griekspoor and Julian Cash in the first round 7-5, 6-4. However, they gave a walkover in the second-round match due to the Brit's ankle injury.

In light of their doubles partnership, the American shared a picture from his childhood posing alongside the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"Time flies," wrote Korda on his Instagram post.

Murray also reshared the throwback picture on his Instagram and replied:

"😆"

Source- Andy Murray's Instagram handle

Andy Murray suffered an injury amid talks about his impending retirement

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open

Andy Murray revealed on his Instagram that he ruptured his ATFL and near-thickness rupture of CFL and will be out for some time.

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period," Murray wrote.

Post his loss at the Miami Open, Murray told the Daily Mirror that he was looking forward to giving his best effort in the coming months.

"I am looking forward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family," Murray told the Daily Mirror.

The Brit pointed out the positives in his game in the last few tournaments after a tough start to the season.

It's been pretty positive, there were some good signs in my game, definitely an improvement on the last few tournaments, not perfect but considering everything to be winning matches against the players I did and pushing Tomas like I did today," Murray said.