Andy Murray’s mother Judy fondly revisits Brit's "greatest match point ever" against Novak Djokovic in Italian Open final

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray recently revisited his match point at the 2016 Rome Open final match against Novak Djokovic. The Brit lifted the title after defeating the Serb 6-3, 6-3.

Murray was seeded second at the tournament and was awarded a bye in the first round. He faced qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin in the second round and defeated him 6-3, 6-3. In the third round, the Brit downed Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, he defeated David Goffin 6-1, 7-5 to set up a semifinal encounter against Lucas Pouille.

Pouille lost in the qualifying competition but entered the main draw as a lucky loser and reached the semifinals before the Brit defeated him 6-2, 6-1.

The final saw the top two seeds compete for the title, with Murray eventually lifting the title. Djokovic was also the two-time defending champion that year.

The championship point was widely acclaimed as the 'greatest match point ever.'

Watch the championship point below:

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray recently revisited the match point and shared it on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She wrote:

"Andy Murray match point against Novak Djokovic in Rome 2016."

Andy Murray's mother's show of support to the Brit over repeated questions of his retirement: Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career

Andy Murray at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Andy Murray's mother and his childhood coach Judy Murray sent a message of support to the Brit when the former World No. 1 was repeatedly being asked about his plans to retire.

In the press conference at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Murray said that he was 'bored' answering the same question at every press conference. He further added that he was not going to talk about his retirement until the time he decided to retire.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. And I am bored of the question, to be honest. I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop," Andy Murray said at the press conference after his second-round loss to Ugo Humbert at Dubai Tennis Championships.

His mother, Judy, retweeted the video and reiterated Murray's sentiments while urging everyone to let him enjoy the rest of his tennis career.

Every single press conference he is asked the same question. When he started on @atptour it was “ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?” Every single time. Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids," Judy Murray wrote.

Andy Murray is set to make a comeback at the Geneva Open, having received a wildcard.

