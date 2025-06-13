Andy Murray shares unfiltered advice from "man's perspective" for a healthy relationship

Andy Murray recently interacted with tennis fans at the official opening of the center court at London's Queen's Club bearing his name (the Andy Murray Arena). One fan asked the legendary Brit to share some relationship advice, with the former No. 1 going on to suggest a tip for men on how to keep relationships with their female partners thriving for a long time.

During the three-time Major champion's one-on-one interaction with fans, a woman came up to the Brit and said:

"So I'm moving in with my boyfriend."

Andy Murray replied:

"Right. Are we excited about that?"

The fan answered in the affirmative and asked the Brit:

"Very excited. Top tip for a long and healthy relationship?"

Here, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared his take. Speaking from a "man's perspective", Murray urged the woman to tell her partner that providing regular help with household chores tends to strengthen relationships.

Trending

"I'm saying this from the man's perspective, is that I found that, and maybe you could tell him this. Helping out with little things, like putting the dishes away, putting the dishwasher on, goes a very long way," Murray said.

The now-retired Murray continues to enjoy an incredibly solid relationship of his own with wife Kim Sears. The couple began dating in 2005 and tied the knot a decade later. They have four children; daughters Sophia, Edie and Lola, and son Teddy.

The Brit has often voiced his appreciation for how his wife supported him during his stellar tennis-playing career. For instance, in early 2024, months ahead of his retirement, Murray paid a glowing tribute to Kim on International Women's Day.

"She's been one unbelievable support" - Andy Murray's admission about wife Kim on International Women's Day 2024

Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears rooting for the former No. 1 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

On March 8 last year, the ATP Tour shared a video via social media to celebrate International Women's Day. In the video, several ATP stars were asked to name women who played instrumental roles in their lives. Andy Murray featured prominently in the video, and the Brit picked wife Kim Sears, saying:

"I am going to go with my wife Kim. She's been, well, one unbelievable support throughout my whole career, particularly these last few years which have been pretty challenging for me and also bringing up four kids."

Earlier this year, Murray sent a heartfelt yet humorous message to wife Kim on the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More