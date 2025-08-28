Andy Roddick challenges Jelena Ostapenko about 'sportsmanship' after her controversial accusations against Taylor Townsend at US Open

Andy Roddick challenged Jelena Ostapenko about 'sportsmanship' after her controversial accusations against Taylor Townsend in their US Open feud. The former American player accused Ostapenko of 'hypocrisy' while 'lecturing' Townsend about 'class'

In another controversial moment at the 2025 US Open, Townsend and Ostapenko were involved in a heated debate after the American won their second-round clash. Ostapenko seemed to scold Townsend for not apologizing after earning a let cord point.

Later, the doubles No. 1 revealed that Ostapenko told her she had "no class" and "no education." The Latvian later clarified that her remarks had no racial implications. However, her behavior did not sit well with several tennis personalities.

Andy Roddick, during his Quick Served podcast, slammed the 28-year-old Latvian for lecturing her opponents about etiquette and behavior on court.

"Her lecturing someone about how to behave in a respectful manner to an opponent. Fu***ng miss me with that...," Andy Roddick began (from 26:30)

"If you have that opinion, set where you want to lecture someone about sportsmanship, I have a suggestion. Start looking people in the eye when you shake their hands. Mhm. Let’s start with that. Let’s start with that and then about 15 steps later, you can criticize someone for not saying sorry on a let cord," he added.

Apologizing after earning a let cord point is an unwritten rule in tennis, and there is no obligation for players to follow it. Townsend, in her post-match interview, indicated that the Latvian was just upset with her loss. Notably, Townsend is ranked No. 138th in singles and earned a huge win over the 25th seed.

"Try to not be like a complete hypocrite about things" - Andy Roddick on Jelena Ostapenko's behavior with Taylor Townsend

Andy Roddick at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

During the same episode of his Quick Served podcast, Andy Roddick called Jelena Ostapenko a "hypocrite" for criticizing Taylor Townsend's behavior on the court.

"I like meltdowns. I melted down. So, I can't criticize someone for a meltdown, which is my point. Like, you try to not be like a complete hypocrite about things," Andy Roddick said (from 23:00).

"Ostapenko lecturing someone about class on a tennis court is like me lecturing someone about trying everything they can to stop losing their hair. Like, it literally is like heights of hypocrisy. That bothers me," he added.

In 30 Grand Slam main draw appearances, Townsend reached the third round only three times, including twice at the US Open. In her 31st appearance, she has reached the stage again after some important victories.

Up next for the American is the fifth seed Mirra Andreeva. The 18-year-old has been clinical in her first two victories, beating Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1 and Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-3.

