Andy Roddick gives his verdict on Novak Djokovic's shocking Monte-Carlo Masters exit

Andy Roddick recently reacted to Novak Djokovic's shocking exit from the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb lost his opening encounter at the ATP Masters 1000 event to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

Djokovic started the match brightly, breaking Tabilo in the very first game of the contest. However, it didn't take long for things to turn in the Chilean's favor, as Djokovic made an uncharacteristic 29 unforced errors throughout the clash. Ultimately, a rampant Tabilo inflicted a 6-3, 6-4 defeat on the two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after the upset, former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick refused to read too much into Novak Djokovic's second-round loss at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Roddick suggested it isn't strange for a 37-year-old to lose opening encounters across multiple tournaments. Before Monte Carlo, the Serb suffered defeats in his opening matches at the Qatar Open in Doha and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"It should be viewed as normal. I don't think that the base level for Novak for a successful year is two Majors anymore. I think the question is, can I build up my season? Can I peak for the Majors, right? Can I be as good once as I ever was, right? I think that matters a little bit more," Roddick said (from 0:38).

The 42-year-old went on to opine that the 24-time Major champion only featured at recent editions of the Monte-Carlo Masters because of the event's proximity to his home.

"I don't know if we would have seen Novak here in this tournament, or the last couple of years frankly, if he didn't live up the street, right? I think this is almost paid practice for him," Roddick added.

The American concluded by voicing his optimism for Djokovic as this year's European claycourt swing progresses towards the French Open. He also boldly predicted that the Serb would beat Tabilo in three out of five sets if the two were to lock horns at Roland Garros.

"He's going to reset. Come next Monday, he's still going to be in Monte Carlo training, to get ready for the claycourt season so, I don't put a ton of stock in this. Maybe there's a little bit of a matchup issue, but if Novak gets a good run of three or four weeks into the French Open, even though he's lost to Tabilo twice, I know who I'd be taking in this matchup three out of five sets," Roddick concluded.

Djokovic was in a rueful state following his loss to Tabilo in Monte Carlo.

"It was horrible" - Novak Djokovic on Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 defeat at hands of Alejandro Tabilo

Novak Djokovic (left) and Alejandro Tabilo (right) after the conclusion of their second-round match at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

The Serb faced Tabilo for the first time at last year's Italian Open, where the result was somewhat similar to what happened at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Disappointed at his second loss to Tabilo in as many matches, Djokovic said after his loss in Monte Carlo:

"I expected myself at least to have put in a decent performance. Not like this. It was horrible. I did not have high expectations. I knew I'm going to have a tough opponent and I knew I'm going to probably play pretty bad. But this bad, I didn't expect."

The former No. 1, currently the fifth-ranked men's singles tennis player in the world, would look to quickly regroup for the Madrid Open, where his coach Andy Murray is set to join him. Murray was absent for Djokovic's Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

