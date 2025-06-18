Andy Roddick gives verdict on Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2025 chances as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner beat him out in men's odds

Andy Roddick has given his verdict on Novak Djokovic's chances at Wimbledon 2025, as the Serb sees himself behind two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in odds. The Serb will continue his quest for an unprecedented Grand Slam No. 25 at SW19, a place where he has seen tremendous success.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn't been at his best since the 2024 season, albeit by his elite standards. Though he has consistently delivered his best tennis when it has mattered the most, like the Paris Olympics final, his constant domination at the top of the sport has been impeded by the new generation of superstars, Sinner and Alcaraz, who have split the last six Grand Slam titles equally.

Since the 2024 season, the Serb has lost to Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2025 French Open, to Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, and injuries ended his 2024 French Open and the 2025 Australian Open campaigns.

Ahead of Wimbledon 2025, the early odds have been unveiled. To no tennis fans' surprise, the list sees the Spaniard and the Italian at the top at +150. Following them is Djokovic at +600, Jack Draper at +900, Alexander Zverev at +1600, Lorenzo Musetti at +2000, Taylor Fritz at +2800, and Daniil Medvedev at +3300.

Discussing the odds, Andy Roddick expressed confidence in the Serb's chances at getting his 25th, claiming that he is closer to Sinner and Alcaraz at Wimbledon than at other events.

"Listen, Novak at 6 to 1 odds? That's a great number for him. He was in the finals last year, let’s not forget that. I think it's his best Slam to potentially get in a mix. I think he's closer to Sinner and Alcaraz, best-of-five format at Wimbledon as opposed to the other places," said Roddick (1:25 onwards)

Not just Roddick, but ahead of Wimbledon, even Jimmy Connors has delved into the Serb's chances.

"It happens to every athlete, you can't beat age" - Jimmy Connors discusses Novak Djokovic's chances at Wimbledon amid Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's rise

Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

During his podcast Advantage Connors, Jimmy Connors explained that Novak Djokovic does have a shot at winning Wimbledon. However, he highlighted the difficulties the 38-year-old will face following four or five set matches due to his age.

"Sure. Why not? I mean, he's had success on all the Grand Slam courts and surfaces, and it's been pretty amazing," Connors said. (32:23 onwards)

Continuing his thoughts, he also explained how younger players will look to use the former World No. 1 as a "stepping stone" to advance their careers.

"It happens to every athlete. You can't beat age, can't beat it because when you get older, your competition is younger, and when they come in and want to make their name, like Sinner or Alcaraz, they want to use you, the older guy, now Djokovic, as their stepping stone. To beat Novak and be able to tell your kids, 'Hey, I beat Djokovic at Wimbledon', that's big."

Recently, John Isner also made a bold claim that the Serb needs to finish his hunt for 25 in 2025 itself.

