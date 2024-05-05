Andy Roddick reveals wife Brooklyn Decker’s hilarious conversation with his mother about Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud

Andy Roddick recently revealed a hilarious conversation between his mother and wife Brooklyn Decker about Taylor Swift's song and Kendrick Lamar's diss track about Drake.

Decker recently took to Instagram Story to post a video of the couple's mothers watching the footage of Kendrick Lamar's new song, Euphoria.

For the unversed, Lamar and Drake have been in a public feud since August 2013. They have released diss tracks aimed at each other. More recently, in April 2024, Drake released the songs 'Push Up' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle', taking an aim at Lamar. Lamar struck back with 'Euphoria' on April 30.

On May 3, Lamar released another diss track targeting Drake, '6:16 in LA'. Drake responded by releasing 'Family Matters' on the same day. The next day, Lamar released 'Meet the Grahams'.

Decker posted the video on her story along with the caption:

"Keep up, Moms."

Andy Roddick took to his X(formerly Twitter) account afterwards to give an account of a conversation between Decker and American's mother about a Taylor Swift song. He wrote:

"Just overheard my wife and mother from the next room. Mom: What’s this about ? Wife: This is about the Eras Tour and how she was performing even though she had a broken heart … Mom: This was about the Eras Tour? Wife: Yeah. Mom: That’s heavy stuff."

"Wife: People think this could be about Harry Styles. Mom: They didn’t date long did they? Wife: They were just so young," he continued.

Decker responded that she needed a break from Kendrick- Drake's feud explanation:

"She needed a break from my Kendrick Drake dissertation."

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker talks about their first meeting

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker discussed her first meeting with the former World No. 1 during a 2017 interview with Tennis Channel.

She mentioned that the American made his attorney give a call to her agent, after which she did not call him for five months.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He [Andy Roddick] got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," she said.

Decker then said she googled him and watched his press conference from the 2007 Australian Open before calling him.

"I googled him [Andy Roddick] and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic. I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she said.