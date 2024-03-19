“I did a tantrum only to find out I was wrong" – Andy Roddick and wife Brooklyn Decker engage in hilarious banter over Decker's early birthday present

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker had a hilarious reaction to the former tennis player giving her a treadmill as a birthday gift.

Decker took to Instagram to ask her fans whether Roddick gifting her a treadmill for her birthday, their 15th anniversary, and Mother's Day, was an odd gift choice. Decker celebrates her birthday on April 12, while the couple celebrate their anniversary on April 17, and Mother's Day lies on May, 12.

"Ok, I am going to start by saying that this is a first-world problem and I realize that I sound very ungrateful and yes maybe I am a brat but next month is my birthday and it’s our 15-year wedding anniversary and then shortly after that Mother’s Day follows. So, the pressure’s on for the gift department. And my husband very excitedly told me this weekend that he got me a treadmill. Treadmill for the all three of the holidays. and I’ll say this, I have been wanting a treadmill; I have been talking about it. I want one. It’s so generous. He is so nice. But it is just like the practicality of the things. You know like a treadmill for your wife. For your birthday and your 15-year wedding anniversary and Mother’s Day," Brooklyn Decker said in the video.

She later uploaded another video that featured Roddick chiming in with his thoughts on the matter as well. The duo discussed people's responses to Decker's previous query. Roddick also reminded his wife about how she once gifted him a Peloton bike for Christmas.

Later that day, Decker uploaded another video with an 'update' on the ongoing discussion.

"Okay, the update is that it turns out I am the D I C K because he said that the treadmill was just for my birthday. (Laughter) so I basically did a tantrum on Instagram only to find out I was wrong. Do you have any additional commentary?," she said.

Andy Roddick stated that Decker's original announcement was 'misinformation'.

"That it wasn’t for all three that’s what I thought you put on Instagram and then I found out you said it was all three when I thought you were just ripping me for the birthday dift which parts of which are valid but it was not for all three and that’s misinformation," Roddick said.

Decker then joked that she would update her fans when she receives her anniversary and Mother's Day gift.

"So fake news everyone. (Whispers) I'll report back for what he gets me for the other two," she said.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have been together since 2007

Andy Roddick at the 2022 US Open legend's match

Andy Roddick started dating supermodel Brooklyn Decker in 2007. Their initial meeting was arranged by Roddick's agent. The American announced the pair's engagement in 2008 through his website. The two formally wed on April 17, 2009.

The couple have two kids, a son and a daughter. Their son Hank was born in 2015, while their daughter Stevie was born in 2017.

In an interview with US Weekly in 2022, Roddick spoke about his family life and how the couple made a great team.

“I think with work and kids, I think that we’re a really good team. I think we know that we each try to go above and beyond with our household responsibilities and the kids. And so, I don’t think we ever question either [person’s] effort at all [which] leads to kind of more of a calming situation,” Andy Roddick said.