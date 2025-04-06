Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker slams North Carolina court for ruling in favor of Republican Jefferson Griffin's challenge

Andy Roddick's wife and actress Brooklyn Decker spoke up about a court decision that could possibly reverse a pivotal judicial election in North Carolina. Decker was outraged at an appellate court decision that benefited Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin's complaint against more than 65,000 ballots, describing it as a dangerous precedent that endangers democracy.

The row is a result of the extremely close 2024 North Carolina Supreme Court election, where Democratic incumbent Justice Allison Riggs took Griffin by only 734 votes. When the recounts confirmed Riggs' margin, Griffin challenged the validity of tens of thousands of ballots on the grounds that they lacked complete voter identification information.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections, which has a majority of Democrats, dismissed his complaint, saying the voters were acting in good faith and complied with the law. But Griffin fought the case through the courts, and it resulted in a recent appellate court decision that can potentially change the outcome in his favor.

According to reports on April 4, 2025, a three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 ruling supporting Griffin's allegations. Judges John Tyson and Fred Gore held that ballots without proper ID information—such as driver's license or Social Security numbers—should not have been counted. The court directed that impacted voters be allowed 15 business days to update their registration records, or their votes would be discarded.

Democratic Judge Toby Hampson was the lone dissenter, cautioning that this kind of ruling could disenfranchise thousands and undermine public trust in the electoral system. In the event a large number of ballots are discarded, Griffin may unseat Riggs, something that has evoked fierce criticism from civil rights activists and political commentators alike.

Brooklyn Decker didn't hold back in reaction to the decision. Posting the breaking news headline in her Instagram stories, she captioned:

"This is WILD. Allison Riggs won this election. Her Republican opponent and the state Supreme Court Republican majority threw out votes to steal the election from her. It will likely go to the US Supreme Court. We should all be very worried about this precedent."

Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker slammed Donald Trump’s plastic straw push

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker expressed her frustration with President Donald Trump for bringing back plastic straws over paper ones. In February 2025, Trump signed an executive order reversing a Biden-era policy that aimed to phase out federal purchases of plastic straws, cutlery, and packaging.

"We’re going back to plastic straws, These things don't work, I've had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode. If something's hot, they don't last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It's a ridiculous situation," Trump said in a statement.

Decker responded to the executive order in an Instagram story, writing:

"This is so f*cking stupid," Andy Roddick's wife wrote.

In other news, Brooklyn Decker raised red flag after the U.S. aligned with Russia in a controversial UN vote on Ukraine.

