"Anything to try and derail Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans left frustrated as Serb's 1R match delayed due to US Open's equal prize money celebration

Tennis fans were left frustrated after Novak Djokovic's opening match at the 2023 US Open on Monday was delayed to accommodate the celebration for the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the New York Major.

In 1973, the US Open became the first world sporting event to give equal prize money after the cause was championed by the-then women's defending champion Billie Jean King. In honor of the historic anniversary, a ceremony was held in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama introduced Billie Jean King during the on-court ceremony. Former US President Barack Obama was also in attendance during the event. The ceremony concluded on a heartwarming note as some of the sport's biggest stars, including Djokovic, Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff among others, sent in video tributes for the 12-time Grand Slam champion.

Making a return to the US Open for the first time since his hopes of a Calendar Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, Djokovic kicked off his campaign against France's Alexandre Muller. However, the start of the Serb's match was delayed by the celebrations.

Several fans expressed their disappointment over the ceremony holding up the 23-time Grand Slam's champion's match, with one fan even suggesting that the scheduling was intended to intentionally derail the 36-year-old's campaign.

"Anything to try and derail Novak," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan lamented the dwindling crowd the Serb would encounter because of the delayed start on his return to the US Open after a two-year absence.

"I mean I don’t care for Nole but imagine his first match in nyc in two years and it’s starting at like 11pm ppl will definitely around 12," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

One user expressed surprise over the celebrations not taking place during the opening ceremony instead.

"Surprised they didn’t do this at the beginning as part of the opening ceremonies," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic downs Alexandre Muller to set up 2R clash with Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic made a strong start to his quest for his 24th Grand Slam title. The Serb put on a dominant display to down Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the second round in New York.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns with Bernabe Zapata Miralles next. The Spaniard defeated American NCAA champion Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to book his spot against the Serb.

Should Djokovic emerge victorious against Zapata Miralles, he will take on the winner of the match between Hugo Gaston and Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2023 US Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis